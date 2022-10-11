Trackmania Teams Up with Spanish Car Manufacturer CUPRA for New Tracks, Skins

Trackmania recently kicked off the Fall Campaign, which brings 25 tracks and no less than 100 medals to unlock, among other things. But that’s not the only new content coming to Trackmania fans this month. Ubisoft has just confirmed it has teamed up with Spanish car manufacturer CUPRA for even more in-game content.
An entire new city will be added to the game, along with new tracks that will host races starting this week. The new content will be delivered over the course of eight months and will include 12 new tracks designed to test players’ skills. One of the new tracks will be unveiled and added to the game for free every two weeks as part of Trackmania’s Cup of the Day and Track of the Day programs.
The new tracks – which were created by CUPRA in collaboration with members of the Trackmania creator community – will be available to paid Trackmania players all year long. If you’re anxious to experience the new tracks, you’ll be happy to know that the first one, called Digital Ciudad, has already been unlocked and it’s fully playable.
The new in-game city that will host all the races, NEO-CUPRA, is divided into three districts. Every track will be set in one of the three districts of the new location, each having a unique visual theme tied to a futuristic setting.
For example, the Velocity district has the look of a cyberpunk dystopia, while the Intricacy district offers players a visual experience that combines nature and “green” construction with high technology. The third district of NEO-CUPRA, Singularity looks very much like a ring-shaped space colony.
Trackmania players will be able to get their hands on some themed elements from the Velocity district in the map editor starting today, but the other two districts will be added too in the not-so-distant future.
Beyond the new tracks, the collaboration between Trackmania and CUPRA also involves new skins. Players with a paid subscription will receive four new car skins starting today, which feature CUPRA-branded livery and are specifically designed to complement the new track themes. On top of that, all the new tracks will feature new, original music tracks by electronica icon M.O.O.N.
The new tracks – which were created by CUPRA in collaboration with members of the Trackmania creator community – will be available to paid Trackmania players all year long. If you’re anxious to experience the new tracks, you’ll be happy to know that the first one, called Digital Ciudad, has already been unlocked and it’s fully playable.
The new in-game city that will host all the races, NEO-CUPRA, is divided into three districts. Every track will be set in one of the three districts of the new location, each having a unique visual theme tied to a futuristic setting.
For example, the Velocity district has the look of a cyberpunk dystopia, while the Intricacy district offers players a visual experience that combines nature and “green” construction with high technology. The third district of NEO-CUPRA, Singularity looks very much like a ring-shaped space colony.
Trackmania players will be able to get their hands on some themed elements from the Velocity district in the map editor starting today, but the other two districts will be added too in the not-so-distant future.
Beyond the new tracks, the collaboration between Trackmania and CUPRA also involves new skins. Players with a paid subscription will receive four new car skins starting today, which feature CUPRA-branded livery and are specifically designed to complement the new track themes. On top of that, all the new tracks will feature new, original music tracks by electronica icon M.O.O.N.