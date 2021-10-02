Trackmania The Fall 2021 Campaign Brings 25 New Tracks, 100 New Medals

Trackmania fans will be happy to know that Ubisoft has just released the next major update for their favorite games. One of the most beloved racing game franchises, Trackmania debuts the sixth seasonal campaign this month with not just new tracks and new medals, but also many improvements and fixes.
First off, there are 25 new tracks available for Trackmania players to enjoy, as well as 100 new medals that can be earned. More importantly, all these new maps are also available in the Ranked 3v3 mode, and they’re all free.
But wait, there’s more! Trackmania folks announced that plastic makes his first appearance in a seasonal campaign as well as the fall trees while interactions with water are also added in this campaign.
Furthermore, players who have Standard or Club access can access all the previous campaigns since they’re still playable, which means they will be able to play on 125 additional maps and earn 500 additional medals.
As far as the improvements included in this update, a new UI in the solo menu will be added, which represents the first step towards a better UI and UX for Trackmania. Although a better UI and UX for Trackmania would require more time, developers wanted to show players the general direction.
There’s also a new anti-wall hit acceleration penalty calculation that will less activate itself when touching a wall, which would induce a small car rotation. Of course, it will remain the same if the rotation of the car after the collision is greater than a certain angle.
Another interesting addition brings the option to directly follow a ghost from the records widget in solo mode. Also, those who’ve been playing the game lately will notice that club skins have been moved to the Garage and club items have been moved to the map editor.
Trackmania’s new Fall 2021 campaign bring a lot more changes to the game, so make sure to read the full changelog posted on Ubisoft’s forums.
But wait, there’s more! Trackmania folks announced that plastic makes his first appearance in a seasonal campaign as well as the fall trees while interactions with water are also added in this campaign.
Furthermore, players who have Standard or Club access can access all the previous campaigns since they’re still playable, which means they will be able to play on 125 additional maps and earn 500 additional medals.
As far as the improvements included in this update, a new UI in the solo menu will be added, which represents the first step towards a better UI and UX for Trackmania. Although a better UI and UX for Trackmania would require more time, developers wanted to show players the general direction.
There’s also a new anti-wall hit acceleration penalty calculation that will less activate itself when touching a wall, which would induce a small car rotation. Of course, it will remain the same if the rotation of the car after the collision is greater than a certain angle.
Another interesting addition brings the option to directly follow a ghost from the records widget in solo mode. Also, those who’ve been playing the game lately will notice that club skins have been moved to the Garage and club items have been moved to the map editor.
Trackmania’s new Fall 2021 campaign bring a lot more changes to the game, so make sure to read the full changelog posted on Ubisoft’s forums.