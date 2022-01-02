Trackmania 2022 Winter Campaign Goes Live with 25 New Tracks

We’re just a few days into 2022 and Ubisoft has already announced new content for its long-running racing series Trackmania. The latest campaign is available right now with 25 new tracks to compete on and no less than 100 medals to collect.
More importantly, the new tracks are also available in the Ranked 3v3 mode (Starter access available). The new campaign features events distributed across 5 different levels of difficulty with a Winter theme.
Trackmania players who have Standard or Club access will be able to continue to play the previous campaigns, which means they can race on 150 additional maps and unlock a whopping 600 additional medals.
Speaking of medals, the new 2022 Winter campaign will award trophies to players according to their final position on the global leaderboards of the previous season. Additionally, trophies will be given according to a player’s monthly rank in the Ranked 3v3 mode.
For those who haven’t yet played Trackmania, the game’s approach to the racing formula is rather unique since it lets players build their own tracks. The Trackmania games have a time trial format, with medals awarded for beating set times in single-player mode.
It's important to add that multiplayer races act as concurrent time trials, so while players’ cars remain visible on the same track at the same time, they can’t physically interact with one another. It’s the same principle that Ubisoft implemented into their recent extreme sports game Riders Republic.
We’ve already reported about the previous 2021 Fall campaign, which brought the same amount of content to Trackmania players: 25 new tracks and 100 medals to collect, so there seems to be a pattern to these “expansions.”
Trackmania is free-to-play, but to have access to additional content you’ll have to pay a subscription, which will also unlock access to an in-game track editor, online events and car customization.
