Riders Republic BMX Career Will Be Exclusive to Season Pass Owners

We’re still a few weeks away from the launch of Ubisoft’s Riders Republic, but the French developer decided to offer players a glimpse at what’s to come after the game’s release. If you plan to pick up Ubisoft’s sports game, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be getting new content for at least one year after launch.
The massive multiplayer outdoor sports game will offer players the option to purchase a Season Pass that will allow them to access content otherwise unavailable or early access to content that will be generally available.
Dubbed Year 1 Pass, the season pass will give owners day-one access to the Rocket Skis and Rocket Bike exotic kits, plus 7-day early access to all other exotic kits and a brand-new BMX sports add-on.
Even if you don’t buy the Season Pass, you’ll still be able to enjoy four seasons of content. In addition, the Grand Opening Pre-Season will give all players access to several modes (Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free for All, and Versus) and the option to unlock exclusive rewards through weekly challenges.
Then, Season One will introduce Riders Republic players the Winter Bass, a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by taking part in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events, and special activities. On the other hand, Season Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits with exclusive skins and content, as well as a legendary cosmetic bundle.
Season Two adds the Showdown Multiplayer Mode, which will pit two teams of 6 players against each other in wild arenas. Additionally, Season Pass owners will get more exotic kits, along with exclusive skins and content.
The highlight of the Season Pass is the BMX Sport add-on featuring dedicated BMX arenas, new playgrounds, and events. The BMX Season will be introduced during Season Three and adds the brand-new BMX career exclusively for Season Pass owners, with new sponsors and events as well as a legendary cosmetic bundle.
The Season Pass can be purchased separately or by buying the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game. Riders Republic is scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28.
Dubbed Year 1 Pass, the season pass will give owners day-one access to the Rocket Skis and Rocket Bike exotic kits, plus 7-day early access to all other exotic kits and a brand-new BMX sports add-on.
Even if you don’t buy the Season Pass, you’ll still be able to enjoy four seasons of content. In addition, the Grand Opening Pre-Season will give all players access to several modes (Mass Race, Tricks Battle, Free for All, and Versus) and the option to unlock exclusive rewards through weekly challenges.
Then, Season One will introduce Riders Republic players the Winter Bass, a seasonal progression where players can unlock content and rewards by taking part in time-limited multiplayer experiences, events, and special activities. On the other hand, Season Pass owners will get access to additional exotic kits with exclusive skins and content, as well as a legendary cosmetic bundle.
Season Two adds the Showdown Multiplayer Mode, which will pit two teams of 6 players against each other in wild arenas. Additionally, Season Pass owners will get more exotic kits, along with exclusive skins and content.
The highlight of the Season Pass is the BMX Sport add-on featuring dedicated BMX arenas, new playgrounds, and events. The BMX Season will be introduced during Season Three and adds the brand-new BMX career exclusively for Season Pass owners, with new sponsors and events as well as a legendary cosmetic bundle.
The Season Pass can be purchased separately or by buying the Gold or Ultimate Editions of the game. Riders Republic is scheduled for release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 28.