Ubisoft’s Extreme Sports Game Riders Republic Gets Winter Bash Seasonal Content

Ubisoft has just announced that season one of Riders Republic, Winter Bash, is now available through March 21 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Google Stadia, as well as PC through the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store.The most important thing coming in season one is the new Season Progression, in which all players can unlock exclusive rewards by collecting stars and participating in limited-time multiplayer experiences, weekly activities and live events.And since it’s that time of the year, Riders Republic players can enjoy Riders Ridge decorated in festive holiday colors and the sparkle of New Year's Eve. More importantly, during the holiday festivities, players can participate in exclusive challenges, earn themed-rewards and experience new twists during mass races.Additionally, Winter Bash brings a new in-game sponsor , SPECIALIZED, which will offer daily contracts and rewards. Furthermore, the new X Games live event will run from January 14 to January 19. During this time, players can shred through new themed Shack Daddy weekly challenges and earn exclusive X Games rewards including a jacket and snowboard.Now, if you already own the Year 1 Pass, you’ll get early access to this season’s two exotic kits and can redeem the Winter cosmetic bundle, which includes a new legendary outfit. The first exotic kit to drop will be the Jumbo Bike and will be available to purchase for all players in the second week of the season.Those who don’t have the Year 1 Pass but would like to, can get it with the Gold or Ultimate Edition of Riders Republic , or as a standalone purchase.