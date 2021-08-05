Ubisoft’s Extreme Sports Game Riders Republic Will Have a Beta Later This Month

Riders Republic, Ubisoft’s crazy take on outdoors sports, is set to release on PC and consoles on October 28. Until then, extreme sports enthusiasts will be able to take it for a spin thanks to the beta that will run from August 23 to August 25.
The five main activities available in the game include mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying, and rocket wingsuiting. The beta will offer players the chance to experience all of them.
What makes Rider Republic a frantic outdoors sports game is the fact that it allows more than 50 players to compete against each other in races. In the beta, players will be allowed to compete in multiplayer modes, including Mass Races, Tricks Battle, Free for All, and Versus Mode.
The craziest of these is, of course, the Mass Races mode, which are in fact multisport races with more than 50 players. Trick Battles are 6v6 matchups where players try to land as many tricks as possible on the various modules to capture them and earn points.
But Riders Republic is not just about competing against other players. You’ll be able to roam freely alone or with your friends in a huge open world where you can practice tricks through a range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuiting, and rocket wingsuiting across some of the most popular American national parks.
If Riders Republic piqued your interest, you will be happy to know that players can now sign up for the beta on the game’s official website (a Ubisoft account is required). The beta will be available on most gaming platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC (via Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Launcher). The Beta will be available for preload starting August 21st.
And since this a game that should be played with friends, players who join Riders Republic beta can invite up to two friends to shred along with them.
