Well-Preserved 1991 BMW R 100 GS Hankers for a Serious Off-Road Adventure

An old-school R 100 GS is synonymous with rock-solid dependability and German engineering prowess. 38 photos



A five-speed transmission sends the engine’s oomph to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a shaft final drive, resulting in speeds of up to 112 mph (181 kph). The Beemer’s powertrain is enveloped in a double cradle skeleton, whose front end sits on 40 mm (1.6 inches) Marzocchi forks.



On the other hand, rear suspension duties are managed by a preload-adjustable monoshock that’s mated to a Paralever construction. This setup provides 225 mm (8.9 inches) of wheel travel up north and 180 mm (7.1 inches) at the opposite pole. As far as braking duties are concerned, the front hoop is brought to a halt by a single 285 mm (11.2 inches) rotor and a twin-piston Brembo caliper.



Down south, you will find a simplex drum brake with a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches). Bavaria’s dual-sport



This article’s photo gallery presents a tidy ‘91 MY R 100 GS that features new fork seals, youthful spark plugs and a pair of Enduro 3 Sahara tires from Metzeler’s inventory. A few months ago, the bike also received a premium battery and fresh fluids to keep things running smoothly.



