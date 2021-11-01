4 Aprilia Tuono 660 Revealed as a Baby RS, Going After Young Blood

3 This Unique Aprilia Dorsoduro 1200 Is a Perfect Adventure Ride and City Commuter

2 New Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV Bike Blends the Look of the 80s With Modern Features

1 Limited-Edition Aprilia RSV4 RF Appears on the Block Looking Clean as a Whistle

More on this:

Aprilia Opens Pre-Orders for Its Highly Anticipated Tuareg 660 Adventure Bike

It’s been a long wait, but it looks like the new Aprilia Tuareg 660 is almost here, with the manufacturer opening pre-orders for the adventure bike. 7 photos



Weighing 412 lb (187 kg), producing 80 hp, and delivering a peak torque of 52 ft-lbs of torque, the



Aprilia has equipped the bike with a 43 mm (1.7") fork and progressive linkage suspension.



In addition to offering great rideability, the new Tuareg 660 is also customizable and boasts of packing some really smart features. You’ve got four riding modes, two of which are customizable, with one of them being for off-road ABS can be deactivated either at both wheels or only at the rear.



The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available in three color ranges. One of them is the more nostalgic Indaco Tagelmust, which according to the manufacturer, is a chromatic tribute to the Dakari Aprilia lineage. The other two are Acid Gold and Martian Red.



In Europe, pre-orders are open starting November 3, while in the U.S., starting November 10. Europeans will be able to ride the new bike starting this December, while Americans have to wait until February 2022.



As for pricing, the bike starts at $12,000. If you opt for the Indaco Tagelmust, you have to pay $12,600. A wide range of accessories is also available for the adventure bike.



Piaggio’s new off-road wheeler was born on the mechanical basis of the RS 660 and Tuono 660 , and it offers the best of both worlds. The bike is well equipped to handle the most challenging and roughest terrains, while also being magnificent to ride on asphalt, as boasted by the bike maker. Whether you ride it on concrete or in the dirt, sitting or standing, the Aprilia Tuareg 660 offers the control you need.Weighing 412 lb (187 kg), producing 80 hp, and delivering a peak torque of 52 ft-lbs of torque, the Tuareg 660 is both light and powerful. Its design is ergonomic and off-road-oriented, with wide, high handlebars, a long suspension travel, and a slim waistline, for easy movement in the saddle.Aprilia has equipped the bike with a 43 mm (1.7") fork and progressive linkage suspension.In addition to offering great rideability, the new Tuareg 660 is also customizable and boasts of packing some really smart features. You’ve got four riding modes, two of which are customizable, with one of them being for off-road adventures . A five-inch TFT screen gives you access to the Traction Control, Cruise Control, Engine Map, and Engine Brake of the bike. Thecan be deactivated either at both wheels or only at the rear.The new Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available in three color ranges. One of them is the more nostalgic Indaco Tagelmust, which according to the manufacturer, is a chromatic tribute to the Dakari Aprilia lineage. The other two are Acid Gold and Martian Red.In Europe, pre-orders are open starting November 3, while in the U.S., starting November 10. Europeans will be able to ride the new bike starting this December, while Americans have to wait until February 2022.As for pricing, the bike starts at $12,000. If you opt for the Indaco Tagelmust, you have to pay $12,600. A wide range of accessories is also available for the adventure bike.

load press release