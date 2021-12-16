This Scatheless MV Agusta F4 750 Evo2 Lets You Annihilate the Quarter-Mile in Style

Smash Into Next Year's Fishing Season With an Affordable Alumacraft Escape Boat

This F4 750 Evo2 is being auctioned off at no reserve as we speak, with a modest top bid of just under six grand. If you think you can do better, make sure you check this thing out on The MV Agusta F4 750 Evo2 shown above has been manufactured in December 2001, and its digital odometer reads 10k miles (16,000 km). Behind the sporty bodywork – which was designed by none other than Massimo Tamburini – Meccanica Verghera’s titan hides a fuel-injected 749cc inline-four engine that’s mated to a six-speed gearbox.Featuring dual overhead cams and four valves per cylinder, the liquid-cooled juggernaut is good for up to 137 raging stallions at 12,600 revs. When the mill growls at about 10,500 rpm, a peak torque output of 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) will be fed to the bike’s chain-drive rear wheel.Eventually, this force will enable the Agusta to hit a searing top speed of 175 mph (282 kph), while its quarter-mile time is rated at 10.5 seconds. As you might’ve already noticed, the original exhaust mufflers have been replaced with a set of carbon fiber modules from Fast by Ferracci.At the front, abundant stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) discs and six-piston Nissin calipers. Down south, braking duties are taken care of by a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) rotor and a four-piston caliper. As for its suspension, the Evo2 comes equipped with inverted Showa forks up front and a Sachs monoshock on the opposite end.When all the liquids are drained, Schiranna’s two-wheeled rocket weighs in at 421 pounds (191 kg), so it isn’t the lightest candidate in its class. Nonetheless, the 2002 MY phenom is still delightfully nimble around corners, and it’ll absolutely devour the straights!This F4 750 Evo2 is being auctioned off at no reserve as we speak, with a modest top bid of just under six grand. If you think you can do better, make sure you check this thing out on Bring A Trailer within the next three days, as the bidding deadline is set for Sunday, December 19.

