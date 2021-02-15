The 2022 Lucid Air EV Sedan Is Like a Next-Level Tesla

Behold the shiniest Panigale out there – a genuine showstopper with 210 wild ponies on tap!

Here’s the Most Entrancing Custom Ducati 1199 Panigale S We’ve Ever Seen





Honestly, I think I might’ve fallen in love with The bespoke undertaking we’ll be admiring today hails from a revered enterprise by the name of Ortolani Customs. As time went by, the French workshop amassed an impressive selection of ravishing two- and four-wheeled exploits that’ll make just about any self-respecting petrolhead weak at the knees. Let me tell you, the creature I’ll be featuring here is guaranteed to do just that!For this magnificent project, the chosen donor was a 2014 model from Ducati ’s unholy 1199 Panigale S range. To be fair, it goes without saying this feral entity is one hell of a starting point for creating a one-off masterpiece that’ll turn heads and drop jaws wherever it rides. Within its monocoque aluminum frame, the Italian leviathan houses a malicious Superquadro L-twin powerplant, which boasts four desmodromic valves per cylinder and an astronomical displacement of no less than 1,198cc.At about 10,750 rpm, this wicked piece of liquid-cooled machinery will be more than happy to produce as much as 195 hp. On the other hand, Bologna’s colossus is perfectly capable of delivering up to 98 pound-feet (132 Nm) of ruthless twisting force at 9,000 rpm. A six-speed DQS (Ducati Quick Shift) transmission is tasked with feeding the engine’s unforgiving oomph to the rear Marchesini forged alloy hoop via a chain final drive.Ultimately, this state of affairs enables the Panigale to run the quarter mile in a mind-boggling 10.3 seconds, while top speed is generously rated at 181 mph (292 kph). Long story short, we can probably all agree this bad boy is a force to be reckoned with among modern superbikes. Let’s dive in for a thorough examination of how Ortolani’s moto masters managed to dial everything to eleven, shall we?The main source of inspiration for this build, as requested by the bike’s owner, was a Panigale-based concept (dubbed 'Panigale CR') from Holographic Hammer. The customization process kicked off with the removal of each and every last factory bodywork item. Naturally, the following step consisted of rewiring the electrical components to clean things up and achieve a clutter-free aesthetic.Next, the L-twin behemoth was treated to a pair of fresh pistons that bring about a humble increase in its capacity, which is now rated at 1,200cc. After equipping a top-shelf Akrapovic exhaust system, the team blessed the Panigale’s powertrain with a comprehensiveremap, boosting its power output figure to a whopping 210 hp.Furthermore, the rear shock absorber received a titanium spring for good measure, while the original wheels have been replaced with a set of OZ Racing alternatives that wear Michelin rubber. To round out the performance tweaks, the craftsmen installed 330 mm (13 inches) carbon ceramic brake rotors for a healthy dose of additional stopping power.As soon as they had everything running smoothly, the Ortolani pros undertook the painstaking task of manufacturing the machine’s one-off aluminum bodywork modules by means of traditional metal shaping techniques. You will find a shiny cafe racer-style fuel tank and a couple of flawless side panels that host air inlets on both flanks, as well as a beefy belly pan and one majestic tail section with integrated lighting.Atop the seat pan, we notice a handsome leather saddle that’s been meticulously upholstered by NMB Designs. Oh, and don’t you even get me started on that graceful, yellow-tinted headlight unit sitting between the golden fork legs, okay? The finishing touch comes in the form of a surreal color scheme, consisting of a polished alloy finish for the body panels, joined by matte gold on the engine covers.Honestly, I think I might’ve fallen in love with Ortolani Customs ’ unique Panigale!