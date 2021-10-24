New MV Agusta Superveloce ‘Ago’ Celebrates the Magnificent Racer Giacomo Agostini

3 $44K MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine Bikes, 110 of Them, Sold Out in Hours

The frame is composed of steel tubing and aluminum plates, and the engine offers four available engine mappings and an electronic gearbox. No pricing has yet been revealed for the new And Agostini still rides and is intimately involved in the sport.Now MV Agusta , the maker of the bikes he rode into history, is honoring him via their new Superveloce Ago model, and it’s a special edition that harks back to the look of the race bikes he used to dominate motorcycle road racing in the 1960s and 1970s.The sight of Agostini piloting his was to around various legendary circuits on the back of his cowl-faired, red and silver MV Agusta became the stuff of heroes.Statistically, the most successful motorcycle racer of all time, 13 of his 15 titles were won on MV Agusta machines across the 500cc and 350cc championship disciplines. At one point, Agostini peeled off 38 straight victories in a row in the 500cc class.The MV Agusta Superveloce , the 800cc sports bike with its cafe racer-styling, wears the standard red and silver of the Ago’s heyday. Now for 2022, the MV Agusta Superveloce Ago was unveiled by the man himself during the Emilia Romagna MotoGP at Misano . Agostini rode a parade lap alongside MV Agusta’s current Moto2 rider Simone Corsi.This exclusive special edition model - each of them numbered between 1 and 15 in honor of his world titles - is built around a three-cylinder 798cc engine that develops 147bhp. Each bike has been hand-signed, and there is a numbered carbon fiber plate on the fuel cap. As with the 500cc bikes he rode in the 1970s, the paintwork features the two-tone scheme of red and light gray of yesteryear.This limited edition also boasts a fully adjustable Öhlins suspension - a 43mm Nix fork at the front and a Ttx 36 mono-shock at the rear - with a steering damper built via CNC machining.The frame is composed of steel tubing and aluminum plates, and the engine offers four available engine mappings and an electronic gearbox. No pricing has yet been revealed for the new MV Agusta Superveloce Ago , nor has a date been offered as to when buyers can place orders but just 311 will be sold in honor of Ago's victories.