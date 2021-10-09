Film Critic and Essayist Hans Schifferle Put Together a Tasteful Rare Motorcycle Stable

Hans Schifferle moved through the world in an unpretentious way and loved films and actors like Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Schifferle spent his days writing, talking smack in the foyer of the Munich Film Museum or tipping a drink on the stairs of the workshop cinema.
Schifferle, born 1957 in Munich, spent a good stretch of his career writing the Süddeutsche Zeitung and for fan and trade magazines like Steadycam. He also penned innumerable articles for books and catalogs and like so many cinéphiles of his generation he found inspiration from the writings of Frieda Grafe.
As a ticket-taker at the the Munich Film Museum, Schifferle tore off the stubs before he attended screenings himself. And if you had the pleasure of drinking a dark beer with him and listening as he raved about films, you began to understand cinema as a school of life.
One of those bikes was the a Ducati 750SS, a version of the bike Paul Smart rode to his famous victory at Imola in 1972. That machine put the esthetically beautiful and speedy Ducati v-twin on the map. During that race Smart defeated a long list of the hottest machines of the day from the Triumph Tridents to the works 750 MV Agusta of Giacomo Agostini.
The 750SS received near universal praise from the motorcycling press. Cycle magazine said the “bike that stands at the farthest reaches of the sporting world - the definitive factory-built café racer". Today the 750SS is regarded as a true landmark model and is one of the most sought-after of all Ducatis.
Hans Schifferle bought this Ducati 750SS in June 2002 from the Turin-based collector, Genni Carelli. It is believed that the machine had been restored by Mario Sassi.
His MV Agusta 750 GT, yet another ultra-rare machine, was distinguished by its white and bronze colour scheme and just 50 were sold as a result of an astronomically high initial price tag. Schifferle’s bike of one of the most sought-after MV roadsters, and his original example remains one of the very few which remain unmodified.
The critic also owned an Egli-Vincent was distinguished by Egli's trademark large tube spine type frame.
His 1955 Vincent 998CC Black Knight, is a matching numbers exmple is one of 200 enclosed series-D twin models built by Vincent. Schifferle’s model is thought to be one of the earliest Egli frame manufactured for Slater Brothers. It was completely rebuilt by his friend and mechanic Helmut Lichtenberg and it features a 'fishtail' silencer; Campagnolo front disc brake; alloy wheel rims; and a Smiths 150mph speedometer.
Schifferle and his wife, Gudrun, travelled extensively around Europe in search of components to restore and maintain his stable of machines, and along with his friend and former Grand Prix racer Lichtenberg, Schifferle enjoyed visiting the leading auto events at Imola, Mannheim, Stuttgart, Nuremberg and various other events to locate rare parts for his restorations.
