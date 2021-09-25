Behold a Limited-Edition Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE With 270 Miles Under Its Belt

5 Behold a Bonkers Ducati 900SS That’s Been Customized in The Russian Federation

A responsible individual knows that saving money is important. I mean, you never know when a precious collector’s item like the one below is going to appear on the auction block. 26 photos



Only 2,000 copies have ever been produced, so you can probably imagine how much attention these machines draw when they pop up at an auction. On that note, we’ll take the liberty of introducing you to an unspoiled Ducati Paul Smart 1000 LE with just 270 miles (435 km) on the clock. This rare piece of two-wheeled artwork is currently up for grabs on



As you might’ve already guessed, you’ll need to get pretty generous with those freedom bucks if you intend to become the top bidder. For the time being, this endeavor would cost you something in the neighborhood of 17 grand, so that piggybank of yours better be well-nourished! Now, let’s take a minute to see what this special-edition Duc is actually made of.



Within its tubular steel trellis frame, the predator houses an air-cooled 992cc L-twin mill, which is connected to the bike’s drive chain through a six-speed gearbox. At around 8,000 rpm, the four-stroke engine is capable of supplying up to 92 hp, while a peak torque output figure of 67 pound-feet (91 Nm) will be conjured at 6,000 revs.



from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.1 numbing ticks. As it sprints to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph), the mechanical legend will cover the quarter-mile distance in no more than 12.3 seconds. Without going into any other details, it's perfectly reasonable to conclude that Ducati's jewel is worth every penny.

