This Sublime 2003 Ducati Monster 1000 S Saw Less Than 5K Miles of Tarmac

To bid for the 2003 MY head-turner, you’ll have to pay the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform a visit before Wednesday (September 29), as that’s when the online In one form or another, Bologna’s wicked Monster has been haunting public roads for nearly three decades. Since Miguel Galluzzi’s masterpiece debuted back in 1993, more than 350,000 units have been sold worldwide, making it one of the most successful motorcycle nameplates of all time. Well, your inner Ducatista is about to get seriously excited, because an unscathed 2003 Ducati Monster 1000 S is going under the hammer at no reserve.The Duc’s digital odometer tells us that it’s only been ridden for about 4,600 miles (7,400 km), so it’s safe to say this machine is as good as new! Furthermore, the creature flaunts a plethora of premium goodies, such as titanium exhaust mufflers from Ducati Performance and an LED taillight assembly, which keeps the rear end free of any clutter.On the right flank, you will also spot an aftermarket clutch cover that manages to look seriously juicy. The adjustments continue in the powertrain department, where the seller installed top-shelf spark plugs, a modern air filter and a higher-spec fuel pump. As for the bike’s general characteristics, its iconic tubular steel trellis frame hugs an air-cooled 992cc L-twin powerplant.At 8,000 rpm, this bad boy will go about delivering 84 stallions to a six-speed gearbox, which spins the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. On the other hand, the engine is good for up to 62 pound-feet (84 Nm) of torque when the crankshaft turns at 6,000 revs per minute. This state of affairs enables the Monster to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.1 ticks, while top speed is generously rated at 137 mph (220 kph).To bid for the 2003 MY head-turner, you’ll have to pay the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform a visit before Wednesday (September 29), as that’s when the online auction will come to an end. At the time of this article, the top bidder is prepared to spend a modest four grand on the mighty Monster 1000 S, so feel free to best that while there’s still time.

