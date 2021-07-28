Magonis Unleashes First Boat, the E-550: Electric and Italian Luxury for Pennies

4 Belassi Burrasca Hypercraft Is Like a Ducati for the Sea, Does Water Donuts

2 Over 500 Hours of Painstaking Labor Were Invested Into This Custom Ducati 900SS

1 Original-Owner 2007 Ducati Monster S4RS Hits the Auction Block in All Its Glory

More on this:

Behold a Bonkers Ducati 900SS That’s Been Customized in The Russian Federation

No, you’re not hallucinating; that one-off fuel tank really is placed within the framework. 11 photos



It all started with a 2001 MY 900SS from Bologna’s lineup. The donor comes equipped with an air-cooled 904cc L-twin leviathan, which packs a compression ratio of 9.2:1 and two desmodromic valves per cylinder. This bad boy is connected to the rear wheel via six-speed transmission and a chain final drive.



When the tachometer reaches 7,500 rpm, the mill is capable of supplying up to 80 mechanical stallions, while a peak torque output of 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) will be generated at 6,500 revs. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables the



The Birdie pros kicked things off by fabricating a new outfit using carbon weave as the primary material. You will find a unique gas tank nested inside the Duc’s steel trestle skeleton – a bizarre, yet remarkable feature that creates a level cafe racer-style bone line. At the rear, a slim subframe is tasked with supporting a handsome leather saddle and one classy tail section, which houses custom lighting.



With the fresh attire complete, the crew went about transplanting a SportClassic’s laced hoops onto their SuperSport. The rims are firmly embraced by high-grade Phantom Sportscomp tires from Pirelli’s catalog. At the front, the SuperSport wears modern fork cartridges, Rizoma fluid reservoirs and a dual LED headlight setup that’s been crafted in-house. For the finishing touch, Russia is famous for its colorful history, Oscar-worthy dashcam footage and babushkas, but it’s not the first place you’d look when searching for a top-class motorcycle customization enterprise. However, the capital city of Moscow is precisely where you’ll find the authors behind this sensational Ducati 900SS I.E. – Birdie Customs. Let’s see what their reworked SuperSport is all about, shall we?It all started with a 2001 MY 900SS from Bologna’s lineup. The donor comes equipped with an air-cooled 904cc L-twin leviathan, which packs a compression ratio of 9.2:1 and two desmodromic valves per cylinder. This bad boy is connected to the rear wheel via six-speed transmission and a chain final drive.When the tachometer reaches 7,500 rpm, the mill is capable of supplying up to 80 mechanical stallions, while a peak torque output of 58 pound-feet (79 Nm) will be generated at 6,500 revs. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables the 900SS to run the quarter-mile in 11.4 seconds as it accelerates to a top speed of 139 mph (224 kph).The Birdie pros kicked things off by fabricating a new outfit using carbon weave as the primary material. You will find a unique gas tank nested inside the Duc’s steel trestle skeleton – a bizarre, yet remarkable feature that creates a level cafe racer-style bone line. At the rear, a slim subframe is tasked with supporting a handsome leather saddle and one classy tail section, which houses custom lighting.With the fresh attire complete, the crew went about transplanting a SportClassic’s laced hoops onto their SuperSport. The rims are firmly embraced by high-grade Phantom Sportscomp tires from Pirelli’s catalog. At the front, the SuperSport wears modern fork cartridges, Rizoma fluid reservoirs and a dual LED headlight setup that’s been crafted in-house. For the finishing touch, Birdie ’s experts installed a one-off exhaust system with ominous vibes, thus concluding their 900SS-based venture.