Rare 430-Mile Ducati 1199 Superleggera Is Thirty Grand’s Worth of Italian Muscle

Ohlins, Brembo and Akrapovic are just a few of the esteemed names adorning this legend. 41 photos



Within its magnesium alloy skeleton, the Duc houses a Superquadro L-twin powerplant, with eight desmodromic valves and a gargantuan displacement of 1,198cc. At a blistering 11,500 rpm, the liquid-cooled juggernaut is capable of spawning up to 200 feral stallions, while a peak torque output of no less than 99 pound-feet (134 Nm) will be generated at around 10,200 spins.



To reach the rear three-spoke forged magnesium wheel, the engine’s brutal force travels via a six-speed transmission and a chain final drive. In terms of performance,



The front Marchesini hoop is brought to a halt by dual 330 mm (13 inches) semi-floating brake discs and radially-mounted Brembo Monobloc M50 calipers. At the rear end, stopping power comes from a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper. With a dry weight of just 342 pounds (155 kg), the aptly named Superleggera ticks all the boxes on the criteria for a sensational superbike.



Now that we’ve discussed what makes this creature so utterly phenomenal, we bet you’d be thrilled to see one such entity in your garage. Before you ask, we’re not teasing you; a spotless 1199 Superleggera is going under the hammer online with 431 miles (just under 700 km) on the odometer.



The BaT (Bring A Trailer) auction will be open until September 27, so you've still got a few days to place your bids – if your wallet can handle it, that is. For now, the top bidder is offering an intimidating $30,000 to get their hands on this glorified special-edition treasure.

