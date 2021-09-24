Like-New 1996 Corvette Grand Sport Patriotically Shines in Red, White, and Blue

Designed to celebrate the original model built in 1963, the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport was also a way to mark the end of the long-lived (1984-1996MY) C4 iteration. A quarter of a century later, how come this example is virtually new?
Anyone looking to uncover a highly collectible C4 Corvette might find it hard to come up with another version that’s better than a Grand Sport. Its 1,000-unit production quota was even smaller than that of the Collector Edition! And of the GS Corvettes, a mere 190 examples were convertibles.
But of course, you really can’t have everything in life, so this 540-mile (869 km) 1996 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is of the Coupe variety. Nonetheless, according to the description provided on Bring a Trailer by the seller (aka JaneVal53), this is one of just 217 coupes finished in Admiral Blue Metallic over a red and black interior.
Its exterior attire will also constantly remind everyone of the Stars and Stripes, courtesy of the subtle red and more pronounced touches of white. Meanwhile, the removable roof panel will offer an uninterrupted view of the red-leather-dressed interior, which also comes complete with powered seats, automatic climate control, and a premium CD & cassette sound system, among others.
But that mesmerizing exterior and inviting cockpit are just half of the story here. The rest is made up of a performance-enhancing and thrill-inducing 5.7-liter V8 that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. According to its life story, the Grand Sport was acquired new in Nevada and also spent time (though not much of it on the road, of course) in Texas and Ohio, where it also has the clean title in the seller’s name.
With such a pedigree, it’s only natural this C4 Grand Sport would attract a lot of attention. Still, with just one day on the auction clock, the quota isn’t exactly explosive. Actually, with a little luck, one might even snatch this fine example for under $50k (if the reserve was met), considering the current highest bid stands at just $42,666 at the time of writing.
