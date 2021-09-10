MotoDoffo Winery Is a Motorcycle and Vino Heaven on Earth

Temecula is the home of Temecula Valley Wine Country, the Temecula Valley International Film Festival, and though it’s located closer to downtown San Diego than it is to downtown Los Angeles, it’s considered part of the greater Los Angeles area. Tucked in the southwestern corner of the Inland Empire region, it’s bordered by the Pechanga Indian Reservation and San Diego County.
Marcelo Doffo, born and raised in a small farming community in central Argentina, discovered his love for motorcycles when his cousin rode up on a fairly modern bike. That sealed the deal for Doffo, but also the sudden explosion of motorcycles arriving from Italy or made in Argentina - easy to find, and at an affordable price.
One of his uncles built a dirt track, and on Sundays, the family and their friends raced. But it was the moment Duffo saw a 175 cc Ducati Sport at the track that he fell in love with bikes and the sport. “I can close my eyes and hear it,” Doffo wrote of that day. “Since that day, my heart and soul have been one with Ducati.”
More than forty years later, Doffo's collection of motorcycles represents the best of the breed when it comes to Ducati models. He says the collection "may not have much value as unique collector pieces," but I beg to differ. Doffo does say that "they are priceless to me since many of them are attached to my heart," and that seems so correct as motorcycles have a way of doing exactly that - getting into your heart.
Italjet Conquistador 50, a 1966 Honda CB Race 160, a 1972 Laverda American Eagle 125, a 1962 CZ Cezeta 150, a 2006 Ducati Paul Smart 1000 and a 2001 Ducati 900 SS and a 1960 Parilla GS 175.
Now the MotoDoffo Winery houses the elements of the man's lifelong loves - a private collection of amazing bikes, and wines he shares with friends. And now Doffo is committed to restoring vintage bikes and bringing them back to their original condition.
And Doffo’s darlings have also become the family legacy. Marcelo and his children, Samantha, Brigitte, and Damian are all deeply involved in the family vocations - wine and motorcycles. Both of his daughters and his son are avid and competitive motorcycle racers and share their father’s passion for bikes and track days.
“Over the course of growing up with my dad and seeing his winemaking and his style, I tried to continue the traditions that he started way back when we were making wine in our backyard,” says Damian. “With the children - no equipment just stomping on it - it was a very enjoyable time experiencing making wine among us. I don't think it was ever his intention to be a full-blown winery. It was something that we did as a family. We got together, we made wine and people would show up and ask for wine tastings.”
And the Doffo daughters are avid and accomplished racers themselves. They say they’ve been riding since “we were able to sit on the bike,” and that “all four of us are gonna be pretty fast.” The daughters are deeply involved in motorcycling and racing, and they’re also committed to what they call the “community of women riders.”
In fact, you can join in (virtually) as Samantha Doffo broadcasts live on Friday, September 17th from Barber Motorsports Park. She’ll be on hand in person a the MotoAmerica races which will feature Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race program. She’ll be joined at the event by Royal Enfield’s Bree Poland and Build Train Race participant Alyssa Bridges.
But let’s not overlook the wine component of the story. MotoDoffo has just released their 2018 Royal Tinto and you can visit the winery on Saturday, September 11th for a Royal Tinto Release Party.
