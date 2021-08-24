You Need This 1947 Ariel Red Hunter Classic Motorcycle, And You Can Probably Afford It

Val Page put in his time as an apprentice as a motorcycle engineer and designer with J.A. Prestwich, and it was there Page designed the engines used in the Brough Superior SS100 and SS80 luxury motorcycles.



As for the history of this sublime post-war British motorcycle, the Red Hunter was a huge hit and it ultimately entrenched the popularity of the company and enabled Ariel to purchase the operations of Triumph Motorcycles.



All Red Hunters were instantly recognizable due to their distinctive dark red gas and oil tanks. The fact that each bike engine was torture tested for two hours on a bench simulation helped seal Ariel's record of reliability and ensured a high degree of quality control.



This 500cc version of the Red Hunter could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 10.9 seconds, and that performance made the 500, 250 and 350cc versions coveted by grass track and trials riders. From 1948 on, the 500cc twin-cylinder Ariels were produced in De Luxe (KG) and Red Hunter (KH) models.



Ariel utilized a 7.5:1 high compression piston, and that gave the bike a claimed top speed north of 90 mph (144 kph).



Powered by the aforementioned 500-cc twin-cylinder OHV engine, this Red Hunter is in very good mechanical and cosmetic condition, but beware that it has not been started during its time in the Kleptz collection. It’s offered as-is and may require some additional wrenching to be your daily ride. The dealer says it is sold on a bill of sale only.



