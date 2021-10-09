A Strong Warrior With a Glossy Coating. Wooden Mercedes-Benz G500 Is One Rugged SUV

This Vietnamese artist has over 2.6 million subscribers on his Woodworking Art YouTube channel, which is no surprise given his crafting skills. Once you start browsing through his videos, you can’t stop until you’ve seen every each one of them. The guy makes some of the most beautiful wooden cars, and his latest project is this Mercedes-Benz G500.
If you know your SUVs, then you know what the G-Class from Mercedes-Benz is all about. This massive, rugged off-road vehicle is a luxurious beast that has been in production for around 40 years, with its ladder-chassis always remaining the same over time, despite other changes and improvements brought to the SUV. But in 2018, a new G-Wagon was introduced, which was even bigger and came with a new ladder-type frame and a double-wishbone suspension on the front. The 2018 G-Glass was 4.8” wider, 2” longer, and 1.5” taller.
Woodworking Art’s collection includes iconic cars of any type, from sports cars to pickup trucks, you name it. Many of his artworks are requests from fans, friends, or orders from customers, as most of these masterpieces are available for purchase.
It is also the case of the Mercedes-Benz G500, which was ordered by a friend of the artist. This beautiful car model has the looks of a strong warrior, as described by the Vietnamese carpenter. Just like all the other wooden cars in his collection, this one is also carved of Fujian cypress wood and comes with a glossy coating.
The timber used is an evergreen coniferous tree with a strong, characteristic aroma and a high density, which is why it is commonly used for art projects and furniture making.
Woodworking Art obsessed over every little detail of the SUV, just like he does with all his projects. The doors and the hood of the G500 can be opened, and the artist even made a working exhaust pipe.
Woodworking Art’s collection includes iconic cars of any type, from sports cars to pickup trucks, you name it. Many of his artworks are requests from fans, friends, or orders from customers, as most of these masterpieces are available for purchase.
It is also the case of the Mercedes-Benz G500, which was ordered by a friend of the artist. This beautiful car model has the looks of a strong warrior, as described by the Vietnamese carpenter. Just like all the other wooden cars in his collection, this one is also carved of Fujian cypress wood and comes with a glossy coating.
The timber used is an evergreen coniferous tree with a strong, characteristic aroma and a high density, which is why it is commonly used for art projects and furniture making.
Woodworking Art obsessed over every little detail of the SUV, just like he does with all his projects. The doors and the hood of the G500 can be opened, and the artist even made a working exhaust pipe.