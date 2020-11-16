MV Agusta Sells All 75 Superveloce Anniversario Bikes in Under a Day

Meet Luca, the All-Electric Car Built by Hand, Entirely From Waste

It’s been a busy year in the motorcycle industry, despite the problems created by the health crisis. For what it’s worth, 2020 had its fair share of exciting new bike releases, ranging from BMW’s R 18 Big Boxer to Ducati’s technologically advanced Multistrada V4 10 photos



As the year is coming to a close, MV Agusta decided to make amends and announced the introduction of the Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition, created in honor of its own birthday.



On November 15, and for just 75 hours, the bike became available for reservations. Only 75 of them will be made, each boasting things like the colors of the Italian flag on the body, dedicated graphic, special rims, and red Alcantara rider and passenger seats.



Other highlights are the three-exit exhaust system (which can only be used on the track), a control unit with a dedicated map, numbered steering head aluminum plate, painted tail-cover, and red Alcantara pad.



The frame holds the same inline three-cylinder engine as the Superveloce 800, in this application developing 147 hp and capable of shooting the motorcycle to 240 kph (150 mph).



