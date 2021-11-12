The Most Extreme Terrain Is No Match for the Goat, an Unbeatable Off-Road Trailer

There are a lot of quirky, “cute,” or luxurious trailer designs out there, but those who are truly into overlanding know that it’s not about the frills, because that’s not going to get you very far. An explorer needs a rugged, robust and reliable companion, and this is what the Goat trailer is all about.
The Goat won’t stand out due to its design, since it’s not one of the most spectacular, but it will show its worth on the road. With a name like that, it’s supposed to beat the rest, when it comes to strength and resilience. Built by a Utah-based team that specializes in overlanding equipment, including tents and all kinds of accessories, this trailer was meant to tackle “the most extreme terrain.”
It’s built with a 3/16″ steel plate base and a heavy-duty steel shell, with 8,000 lbs (3,600 kg) stabilizing corner jacks. The team at Hinckley Overlanding calls the Goat’s shell “indestructible,” and it sure looks like it’s built to last. Also, since enhanced ground clearance is important when it comes to off-road challenges, this rugged trailer was also equipped with a 2,000 lbs (907 kg) half-axle torsion suspension. The alloy wheels with off-road tires are also meant to handle difficult terrain.
The Goat offers a storage capacity of 64,638 cubic inch (over 1,000 liters), and it’s fitted with a heavy-duty mounting rack, for a tent or other camping gear. In terms of looks, you can opt for a color that matches your towing vehicle, or choose from the eight ones that are available.
Since Hinckley Overlanding specializes in camping equipment, the Goat can be upgraded with an interesting range of accessories, including solar panels, lighting packages, a fridge, or even a 10-foot (3 meters) mast for high output LED lighting, and video surveillance. This is in addition to the numerous tent and awning options.
The rugger Goat off-road trailer was introduced at SEMA 2021, and is available for orders, with pricing starting at $11,499.
