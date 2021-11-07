Legacy Elite 2 Travel Trailer Is Proof That America Is Stepping Up Its RV Game

A few weeks ago, autoevolution featured a travel trailer known as the Legacy Elite from Oliver Travel Trailers (OTT). If you don't remember, it's a molded fiberglass travel trailer meant to withstand all four seasons of the year. Best of all, it's proudly built on American soil.
This time around, OTT shows off their bigger, roomier, and possibly more capable camper trailer, the Legacy Elite 2, a towable built similarly to the smaller Legacy Elite but much more fitting for larger families and groups. How much more fitting? Well, let's take a look.
As it stands, the Elite 2 utilizes a tandem axle and comes in with a length of 26.5 feet (8.07 meters). However, because this puppy uses a molded fiberglass construction, it cruises in with a dry weight of 4,900 lbs (2,222 kg). Part of this weight is also due to heavy use of insulation, enough to yield a four-season construction. Pushing the envelope on your off-grid lifestyle are plumbing, holding tanks, and pipes, all of which are sandwiched between the interior and exterior shells to keep adventures rolling year-round.
The construction you see is then set upon that tandem axle I mentioned and equipped with Dexter E-Z Flex suspension. This means quad shocks on a dual Dexter leaf spring with the Nev-R-Lube axles. This feature, however, is only available in 2022 models. 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) Nev-R-Adjust electric brakes are also part of the package. Throw on some 16-inch aluminum rims and light truck tires, and your habitat is ready.
The Elite 2 is available in two floorplans, one featuring a queen bed, while another, a twin bed setup. No matter the floorplan you choose, the Elite 2 can seat seven guests but only sleep up to three guests. Two guests can rest their weary heads in the bedroom, while another can utilize the modular dinette.
Taking care of your off-grid needs, 32 gallons (121 liters) of fresh water, two 20-lb (9.1-kg) LP tanks are available, and a freshwater pump with 55 psi will be quenching your thirst for water. Throw in a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) 2-way self-igniting water heater, Dometic 11,000 BTU AC unit, and a monitoring system for tanks and batteries, and you should be set for a tad more than just an extended weekend.
If you feel that some features may be missing from the Elite 2, don't, as this trinket is equipped with everything from a wet bath to a kitchen and countless storage options. As you enter the towable, a wardrobe will be immediately followed by the wet bath to your right. Here, guests will find a cassette toilet, shower, sink, and vanity. An overhead exhaust fan helps keep moisture out of the space.
Guess what? This isn't the end of this story. Countless add-ons and packages are all placed at your disposal when you look to buy a Legacy Elite 2 travel trailer. Things like a beefed-up electrical system, wireless WAN setup, cell phone booster, and even an anti-sway hitch system are available for an extra buck.
Speaking of bucks, how much can you expect to dish out for a Legacy Elite 2? Well, it depends on who your middleman is and how much their cut may be, but Oliver is showing a starting price of 65,000 USD (56,264 EUR at current exchange rates). Sure, it may sound steep, but once you look a little deeper, it may start to look worth it.
This time around, OTT shows off their bigger, roomier, and possibly more capable camper trailer, the Legacy Elite 2, a towable built similarly to the smaller Legacy Elite but much more fitting for larger families and groups. How much more fitting? Well, let's take a look.
As it stands, the Elite 2 utilizes a tandem axle and comes in with a length of 26.5 feet (8.07 meters). However, because this puppy uses a molded fiberglass construction, it cruises in with a dry weight of 4,900 lbs (2,222 kg). Part of this weight is also due to heavy use of insulation, enough to yield a four-season construction. Pushing the envelope on your off-grid lifestyle are plumbing, holding tanks, and pipes, all of which are sandwiched between the interior and exterior shells to keep adventures rolling year-round.
The construction you see is then set upon that tandem axle I mentioned and equipped with Dexter E-Z Flex suspension. This means quad shocks on a dual Dexter leaf spring with the Nev-R-Lube axles. This feature, however, is only available in 2022 models. 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) Nev-R-Adjust electric brakes are also part of the package. Throw on some 16-inch aluminum rims and light truck tires, and your habitat is ready.
The Elite 2 is available in two floorplans, one featuring a queen bed, while another, a twin bed setup. No matter the floorplan you choose, the Elite 2 can seat seven guests but only sleep up to three guests. Two guests can rest their weary heads in the bedroom, while another can utilize the modular dinette.
Taking care of your off-grid needs, 32 gallons (121 liters) of fresh water, two 20-lb (9.1-kg) LP tanks are available, and a freshwater pump with 55 psi will be quenching your thirst for water. Throw in a 6-gallon (22.7-liter) 2-way self-igniting water heater, Dometic 11,000 BTU AC unit, and a monitoring system for tanks and batteries, and you should be set for a tad more than just an extended weekend.
If you feel that some features may be missing from the Elite 2, don't, as this trinket is equipped with everything from a wet bath to a kitchen and countless storage options. As you enter the towable, a wardrobe will be immediately followed by the wet bath to your right. Here, guests will find a cassette toilet, shower, sink, and vanity. An overhead exhaust fan helps keep moisture out of the space.
Guess what? This isn't the end of this story. Countless add-ons and packages are all placed at your disposal when you look to buy a Legacy Elite 2 travel trailer. Things like a beefed-up electrical system, wireless WAN setup, cell phone booster, and even an anti-sway hitch system are available for an extra buck.
Speaking of bucks, how much can you expect to dish out for a Legacy Elite 2? Well, it depends on who your middleman is and how much their cut may be, but Oliver is showing a starting price of 65,000 USD (56,264 EUR at current exchange rates). Sure, it may sound steep, but once you look a little deeper, it may start to look worth it.