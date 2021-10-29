NuCamp Tab 320 S Could Be the Most Equipped Teardrop Camper Ever: Cheap as Rocks

Folks, the teardrop trailer you have before you is known as the Tab 320 S teardrop camper from none other than nuCamp RV. The one and the same based out of Sugarcreek, Ohio, whose work includes other teardrops like the Tab 400 and Tab CS-S.
As for the Tab 320 S, this one seems to come in a much smaller package than the two previously mentioned towables, but it lacks none of the comforts shown off by its more prominent family members. A length of 15.25 feet (4.65 meters), a width of 6.66 feet (2.03 meters), and a height of 7.66 feet (2.33 meters) yield a habitat suitable for just two guests. However, those two guests will have at their disposal features that are found in RVs nearly twice the size of the 320.
With 19-gallon (86-liter) freshwater capacity, chassis, and habitat, the 320 comes in with a dry weight of 1,946 lbs (883 kg) with a GAWR of 2,900 lbs (1,315 kg); that's nearly 1,000 lbs of axle-loading capacity.
So far, nuCamp doesn't say much about the construction that may go into the camper, trade secrets and all, but the floorplan and features list reveal a living space that's even equipped with a wet bath, a space rarely seen in a teardrop camper. Without sounding too much like a commercial, there's just so much more to find. Time to see why nuCamp calls this camper the "Iconic" one.
discern all features inside. After that, come back to the text, and everything will make all the more sense as you read along.
As you enter the habitat via the starboard side, to the right is a galley with a two-burner stove and glass cover, a sink and faucet, and a drawer fridge too. Straight ahead, you'll be able to see the wet bath I mentioned earlier, perfectly tucked into a corner and not impeding passage through the camper. Inside, a shower and cassette toilet with a built-in sink and ventilation are all the things you'll need to stay fresh and clean on your adventure.
To the left of the entry, the rest of the living space features a modular dinette that transforms into a sleeping area and covers the entire rear of the trailer, more than half the surface area. Countless storage options for clothing, foodstuffs, and even gear, decorate the space, not to mention under-bed storage too.
rear of the camper for nothing more than a galley, in the 320 this space is reserved for whatever you want it to be. You can just go ahead and add another kitchen to the area, maybe transforming it into a sort of mini garage. Honestly, your options are limitless, within functioning norms, of course.
That's not the end of the story either. Things like a Bluetooth media center, AC unit, Alde heat/hot water system, and a control center are just some of the features available to future owners. Want to transform this trailer into an even beefier off-grid unit? Why not throw on a solar kit and push the limits a bit further.
So how much is this wonder-worker going to be running you? Well, it depends on who your middleman is and what sort of features are equipped. On average, you can find a 2021 Tab 320 S for no more than 25,000 USD (21,487 EUR at current exchange rates). Sounds like a sweet deal for a teardrop, so you could add nuCamp to your list of future teams to call for a camper.
As for the Tab 320 S, this one seems to come in a much smaller package than the two previously mentioned towables, but it lacks none of the comforts shown off by its more prominent family members. A length of 15.25 feet (4.65 meters), a width of 6.66 feet (2.03 meters), and a height of 7.66 feet (2.33 meters) yield a habitat suitable for just two guests. However, those two guests will have at their disposal features that are found in RVs nearly twice the size of the 320.
With 19-gallon (86-liter) freshwater capacity, chassis, and habitat, the 320 comes in with a dry weight of 1,946 lbs (883 kg) with a GAWR of 2,900 lbs (1,315 kg); that's nearly 1,000 lbs of axle-loading capacity.
So far, nuCamp doesn't say much about the construction that may go into the camper, trade secrets and all, but the floorplan and features list reveal a living space that's even equipped with a wet bath, a space rarely seen in a teardrop camper. Without sounding too much like a commercial, there's just so much more to find. Time to see why nuCamp calls this camper the "Iconic" one.
discern all features inside. After that, come back to the text, and everything will make all the more sense as you read along.
As you enter the habitat via the starboard side, to the right is a galley with a two-burner stove and glass cover, a sink and faucet, and a drawer fridge too. Straight ahead, you'll be able to see the wet bath I mentioned earlier, perfectly tucked into a corner and not impeding passage through the camper. Inside, a shower and cassette toilet with a built-in sink and ventilation are all the things you'll need to stay fresh and clean on your adventure.
To the left of the entry, the rest of the living space features a modular dinette that transforms into a sleeping area and covers the entire rear of the trailer, more than half the surface area. Countless storage options for clothing, foodstuffs, and even gear, decorate the space, not to mention under-bed storage too.
rear of the camper for nothing more than a galley, in the 320 this space is reserved for whatever you want it to be. You can just go ahead and add another kitchen to the area, maybe transforming it into a sort of mini garage. Honestly, your options are limitless, within functioning norms, of course.
That's not the end of the story either. Things like a Bluetooth media center, AC unit, Alde heat/hot water system, and a control center are just some of the features available to future owners. Want to transform this trailer into an even beefier off-grid unit? Why not throw on a solar kit and push the limits a bit further.
So how much is this wonder-worker going to be running you? Well, it depends on who your middleman is and what sort of features are equipped. On average, you can find a 2021 Tab 320 S for no more than 25,000 USD (21,487 EUR at current exchange rates). Sounds like a sweet deal for a teardrop, so you could add nuCamp to your list of future teams to call for a camper.