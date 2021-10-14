Legacy Elite Travel Trailer Is America’s Little-Known Weapon in RV World Game

One team that looks to be set on this noble venture is Oliver Travel Trailers, a little family-owned business that’s been around since 2007, during which time they’ve been able to keep kicking those RV legs hard enough to stay alive in quite the cut-throat industry.
How did they achieve this? Well, simply by creating a product that sees hundred of hours of attention before ever being delivered to its owner. Each trailer Oliver manufactures is completed with a molded fiberglass and even features four-season abilities due to a double-hulled construction.
At this stage in their lifespan, Oliver only offers two trailers, but the one we’ll be looking at today is the one that started it all, the Legacy Elite, and 18.42-foot (5.6-meter) travel trailer that starts off at $57,000 (€49,068 at current exchange rates) for the freshest 2022 model. Time to see what the fuss is all about and what the new kid on the block has to offer the RV life.
Well, part of what makes this trailer so special is the construction I mentioned. Honestly, if I were to really go into about how Oliver creates each fiberglass shell, we’d need much more than just one article to cover the information, but it does deserve a bit more of an in-depth look.
As small as it may seem, the Elite is still filled with everything you need to enjoy a comfortable experience off-grid. With a width of 6.5 feet (1.98 meters) and a cabin length of 13.6 feet (4.14 meters), the interior is suitable for sleeping up to three guests.
Overall, the trailer comes in with a GVWR of 5,000 lbs (2,268 kg) and a dry weight of 3,700 lbs (1,678 kg). With 32-gallon (121-liter) fresh and grey water tanks, and a 15-gallon (57-liter) black water tanks, your off-grid adventures should be covered for at least an extended weekend, and yes, the tanks are heated to prevent freezing.
decked out with just about anything from awnings to tire and LP mounts and plug & play solar panel ports, it’s really the interior that has the most thought put into it. As you walk into the Elite, to the right is a wardrobe and entrance into the wet bath. To the immediate left is the galley, and across from that is the modular dinette. The rear of the trailer is reserved entirely for the master bedroom and main social area.
One space that is crucial for trips into adventure land is the galley. Knowing that only three folks will need to be fed while on your trips, Oliver prepared a standard package that offers a two-burner stove, swivel faucet and sink, 3-way fridge, and a microwave too. Yes, there’s also plenty of storage for utensils, foodstuffs and even gear you may want to use for exploring.
USB and 110-volt sockets, LED lights, monitoring system, central heating, and yes, an entertainment system is also part of what you receive when you decide that you want a Legacy Elite travel trailer for your lifestyle.
And no, I’m not saying that this travel trailer is the last you’ll ever buy, but it does stand as a testament of where the American RV scene could be heading, after all, over in Europe, these types of constructions have been in the spotlight for years now. Maybe we’re catching up.
