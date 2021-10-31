Fresh Winnebago Micro Minnie FLX Looks Like Just What the Off-Grid Doctor Ordered

There you have it, the newest addition to the Winnebago lineup, the Micro Minnie FLX, a trailer that's sure to spark a bit of a daydream in the back of your mind. Why do I say this? well, take a trip down image-gallery lane, and the rest should just fall into place.
As far as Winnebago goes, there really isn't much I can say about the team, after all, most generations have whispered the name at some point in time; having been around since 1958, you can guess what sort of works they can produce. Well, the FLX is meant to be just what the doctor ordered, so let's see how much this lifestyle prescription is going to run you.
So far, the FLX is available in four different floorplans, and each one is tuned for various guest capacities and needs. With a range between three and five guests, just about any family size can be accommodated. But, no matter the plan you choose, the habitat's dinette will be set up on a slide-out, helping create an even more spacious feel. If, however, you feel you don't want to activate the slide-out, the remainder of the space still allows for a walk-through of the trailer.
models have in common.
What's supposed to make the FLX so attractive is its electrical system. Two 190-watt solar panels with a 30-amp charge controller, 320 Ah lithium battery, 3,000-watt inverter, and a few others are what's that five-day trip possible. With enclosed holding tanks, a VarioHeat furnace, and radiant foil insulation, maintaining a constant temperature shouldn't be a problem.
Part two of the story is the interior living space. It seems that Winnebago is trying something slightly different and have created a trailer that isn't cramped. Depending on the layout chosen, guests will sleep on queen beds, modular dinettes, and bunk beds.
GVWR of 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg), the question of cargo room shouldn't even arise.
For the bathroom, it seems like Winnebago is setting a trend or following along with a few other manufacturers in breaking away from the tiny bathrooms we've been used to. I say this because it doesn't matter which FLX you end up buying; each one features a separate toilet, separate shower, separate sink, and possibly a linen closet.
Since the RV industry is always looking to help you create the mobile home of your dreams, with your checkbook at the ready, Winnebago should be all ears as to how you want to equip this travel trailer.
One thing to note, at this time, no price tag has been mentioned. But, even if the Micro Minnie FLX doesn't check off all your RV boxes, with a few extra bucks, you'll be able to push electrical systems even further, thus creating an even more capable beast; don't worry, there's room for your own personal touch.
As far as Winnebago goes, there really isn't much I can say about the team, after all, most generations have whispered the name at some point in time; having been around since 1958, you can guess what sort of works they can produce. Well, the FLX is meant to be just what the doctor ordered, so let's see how much this lifestyle prescription is going to run you.
So far, the FLX is available in four different floorplans, and each one is tuned for various guest capacities and needs. With a range between three and five guests, just about any family size can be accommodated. But, no matter the plan you choose, the habitat's dinette will be set up on a slide-out, helping create an even more spacious feel. If, however, you feel you don't want to activate the slide-out, the remainder of the space still allows for a walk-through of the trailer.
models have in common.
What's supposed to make the FLX so attractive is its electrical system. Two 190-watt solar panels with a 30-amp charge controller, 320 Ah lithium battery, 3,000-watt inverter, and a few others are what's that five-day trip possible. With enclosed holding tanks, a VarioHeat furnace, and radiant foil insulation, maintaining a constant temperature shouldn't be a problem.
Part two of the story is the interior living space. It seems that Winnebago is trying something slightly different and have created a trailer that isn't cramped. Depending on the layout chosen, guests will sleep on queen beds, modular dinettes, and bunk beds.
GVWR of 6,000 lbs (2,721 kg), the question of cargo room shouldn't even arise.
For the bathroom, it seems like Winnebago is setting a trend or following along with a few other manufacturers in breaking away from the tiny bathrooms we've been used to. I say this because it doesn't matter which FLX you end up buying; each one features a separate toilet, separate shower, separate sink, and possibly a linen closet.
Since the RV industry is always looking to help you create the mobile home of your dreams, with your checkbook at the ready, Winnebago should be all ears as to how you want to equip this travel trailer.
One thing to note, at this time, no price tag has been mentioned. But, even if the Micro Minnie FLX doesn't check off all your RV boxes, with a few extra bucks, you'll be able to push electrical systems even further, thus creating an even more capable beast; don't worry, there's room for your own personal touch.