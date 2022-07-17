You Might Have Heard of Supercars, But Have You Ever Seen a Supertruck?

The company responsible for this absolute unit of a vehicle is called SuperTrucks and they can build on other commercial vehicles such as the HV and MV series from International Trucks. If you’re familiar with the Ford range of pickup trucks, you will know that for most people the F-150 is enough to handle everything they might throw at it.
For those who are more demanding of their trucks, Ford offers the F-250 and the F-350, which will take care of any job expected of a pick-up truck (at least by most customers).
The F-650 is only sold by Ford as a cab with a stripped chassis, which usually gets outfitted as a tow truck, ambulance and even dump truck. With that in mind, you might think this pickup truck is immense and you would be right. It comes in at 10,000 pounds before being converted into a pickup truck. Fortunately, with great weight also comes great power, enough to restart a dead planet.
This behemoth is powered by a 6.7L power stroke V8 with 330 HP and 750 pound-feet of torque (that is over 1000 newton-meters to anyone not familiar with freedom units). To feed that colossal powertrain, this truck has two fuel tanks, one mounted on each side, with a combined capacity of 115 gallons or 435 liters.
Now, since mentioning the F-650 comes with a stripped chassis, you might be wondering what kind of bed does this truck have. The answer to that is that it comes equipped with the bed from the F-350 dually. The crazy thing is that the F-650 comes with such huge, commercial grade tires, that they barely fit into the bottom of the F-350 bed wheel well. The extreme size of this truck is put into perspective even more when you open the tail-gate. When down, the tail gate is about 4 feet off the ground, meaning that loading and unloading this truck is not an easy task.
Moving on to the front of this truck, you will notice the grille is massive, but the front bumper is absolutely gargantuan. There is no mistaking this is one of Ford’s giant commercial vehicles, and you are guaranteed to stand out next to any other pickup truck.
The interior of this truck isn’t really that exciting, considering it is mostly a regular F-series super-duty truck cab. The crazy highlights would be the fact that this work truck has heated leather seats and a train horn. The driving position in this truck is also as insane as everything else, meaning you will sit at about the same height as semi-truck drivers.
If you’re looking for a ludicrous, unmistakable pickup truck, in which you sit exceptionally high up and will make you feel like the king of the road, this is the ultimate vehicle you can buy. You will always stand out, no matter what you’re parked next to and no matter what other pickup truck your friends or neighbors have you will be able to look at them laughingly and say ”mine’s bigger.”
