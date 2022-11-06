2023 Ford Everest Starts Looking Like a Raptor-Wannabe in Unofficial Digital Illustration

Do you feel like Ford needs to cut the [email protected] and launch the all-new Everest in the United States? Well, maybe if more of you poked them with a stick, they might reconsider that strategy.
Meanwhile, the Ranger’s SUV sibling is only available in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as in Australia, and Africa. Thus, it won’t make its way to Europe either, in case you forgot, which is sad, as such rides are more popular than ever.
But why put the spotlight on the all-new Ford Everest half a year after it officially premiered? Well, it seems that certain rendering artists cannot have enough of it. Kelsonik, for one, came up with another digital illustration of the SUV, and it is arguably the most interesting take on it we’ve seen so far.
Looking like it is a few modifications away from demanding the Raptor suffix, it has fewer inches between its belly and the road, which would be easily obtained with shorter springs. Add an adjustable air suspension into the mix, and the cost would skyrocket over the aforementioned alternative.
Blacking out the chrome trim is also easily doable, as all you’d need would be to turn to a wrapping company. The ‘mandatory’ privacy windows are there too, and the final virtual modification comes in the form of those new alloys. They are bigger than the OEM offering, sport a concave design, with a Y-spoke pattern, have a black finish, and kind of send BMW-ish vibes, wouldn’t you say?
This is but one idea on what the new Everest could look like with a few tweaks, and at the opposite end of the spectrum, it could become a more serious off-roader, instead of a posh-looking grocery getter, with chunkier tires wrapped around the smaller wheels, underbody protection, and maybe a winch up front. But how would you modify yours if you had one?
