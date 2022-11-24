The Ford Super Duty Raptor Is Possible, Says Engineering Manager

Ford currently makes three different Raptors, based on the F-150, Ranger, and Bronco. The V8-engined Raptor R can be considered the fourth, although it features plenty of shared parts with the six-pot Raptor.
Is the Ford Motor Company willing to add a fifth Raptor to the range? Our friends at Ford Authority had a chat with Super Duty engineering manager Aaron Bresky, who let it slip that it might happen if there’s demand for it.
“There is nothing limiting this [designing the Super Duty Raptor] as far as I’m concerned, and we’re always listening to our customers,” he told the cited publication. “If customers are saying ‘we like the Tremor but where is the Super Duty Raptor?’ we listen to our customers,” concluded Bresky.
Redesigned for the 2023 model year, the Super Duty series of trucks can be had with three powertrain options. Instead of the 6.2-liter Boss of the previous generation, the base engine now comes in the form of a 6.8 derived from the 7.3-liter Godzilla. The Minilla – or whatever you want to call it – develops 405 horsepower and 445 pound-feet (603 Nm) of twist.
Priced at $45,765 including the $1,795 destination charge, the Super Duty promises a bit more power and torque with the optional 7.3-liter Godzilla. Horsepower is unchanged from the 2022 model year (430) although Ford did make a case for a 10 pound-feet boost to 485 pound-feet (658 Nm). Both gas-fueled V8s are cam-in-block mills of the free-breathing variety.
The other big news for 2023 is the 6.7-liter Power Stroke, a force-fed V8 diesel that produces 475 horsepower and 1,050 pound-feet (1,424 Nm) in standard tune. Opting for the high-output version results in 500 ponies on the nose and a simply staggering 1,200 pound-foot (1,627 Nm) of torque.
In terms of trannies, Ford offers two 10-speed units. Dubbed 10R100 and 10R140, said transmissions feature 1:1 gearing for seventh gear. Eighth, ninth, and tenth are overdrive gears intended for highway driving. When properly equipped, the Super Duty can tow 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilograms). Maximum payload is rated at 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilos).
