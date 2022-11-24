autoevolution
2022 LA Auto Show
Watch Digitally Designed '67 Ford Mustang Fastback Hit City Streets for the First Time

Not many digitally designed cars escape the GCI realm and end up in front of someone’s driveway or garage. The best of them complete their journey at car show events like SEMA, never fully exploring their potential. Still, they make fantastic screen savers and wall art. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. If we’ve learned anything as a human species, aiming to beat the impossible opens a world of possibilities.
That’s the story of Chris Steinbacher of 'B is for Build' YouTube channel. For the last several months, we’ve been stalking his progress on a 1967 mid-engine Ford Mustang Fastback that started as rendering on a pixel master’s Instagram page.

To be brutally honest, this ’67 Ford Mustang Fastback practically started as a Bugatti Veyron replica. Yes! As crazy as that sounds, it was a movie stunt car with one mission. To get T-boned!

Chris and his team bought the wreckage, pealed it, and put a Mustang body on it. It was at that point that they hit a ‘lightbulb’ moment and decided to design it with inspiration from a rendering on Karan Adivi’s Instagram page.

The project was so inspiring it debuted at the Holley booth at the 2022 SEMA show. It was nothing short of a showstopper.

Unlike most concept designs that practically get loaded on a trailer and shipped back to their garages for the next car show, Chris and his team are going the whole nine yards with this build.

On their most recent episode, Chris takes their CGI concept (now turned real-life wide body mid-engine 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback) on the road.

That was a fun little test drive. Car’s looking pretty good after the weather and everything. For driving in pure rain, we’ve got no water in the interior, which is awesome. Everything is pretty clean. I’m pretty happy about that,” Chris confessed after taking the ’67 Mustang around the streets of Oregon.

The team still has a long way to go, but Chris is happy they survived their test drive without a hitch. Curious how the CGI project faired in the busy Oregon streets? We recommend catching that first test drive action in the video below.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

