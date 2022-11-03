2023 Ford Super Duty Averages 10,000 Orders per Day

The most capable Super Duty ever produced by the Ford Motor Company, the 2023 model year has been received very well by the U.S. public. On average, more than 10,000 orders are recorded per day. The order banks for the U.S. market opened on October 27th, with more than 52,000 orders placed in five days as per the October 2022 sales report attached below.
FoMoCo notes that “over 67 percent of retail sales of the new Super Duty last month came from previously placed orders.” Excluding the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, the F-Series moved 56,405 units last month in the United States, down from 68,259 units in October last year.
The year-to-date numbers don’t look especially good either. From January through October this year, the Ford Motor Company sold 523,712 half-ton and heavy-duty pickup trucks. In the same period last year, the second-largest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit moved 603,090 workhorses.
Turning our attention back to the 2023 model year Super Duty, the list of improvements kicks off with a brand-new base engine in the guise of a 6.8-liter unit that replaces the old 6.2-liter gasser. Derived from the 7.3-liter V8 that Ford calls Godzilla, the naturally-aspirated newcomer cranks out 405 horsepower and 445 pound-foot (603 Nm) of torque. Its larger sibling belts out 430 horsepower and 485 pound-foot (658 Nm) of torque.
The 6.7-liter turbo diesel V8 that Ford calls Power Stroke returns for 2023 with a bit more power as well. Now available in two tunes, the force-fed lump makes 475 ponies and 1,050 pound-foot (1,424 Nm) as standard or 500 ponies and 1,200 pound-foot (1,627 Nm) for the high-output version.
The design and technology are both debatable, but on the other hand, there’s no denying the 2023 model year Super Duty offers best-in-class towing and payload ratings. When properly equipped for the job, the heavy-duty pickup truck can tow up to 40,000 pounds (18,144 kilograms), whereas maximum payload is rated at 8,000 pounds (3,629 kilograms).
