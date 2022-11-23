Back After 40 Years: 1966 Ford Mustang Is a Daily Driver Turned Original Survivor

The Mustang continues to be one very popular nameplate in the car restoration business, and to be honest, this isn’t necessarily surprising.
Ford’s Mustang has an impressive legacy in the automotive culture, so a rare model in tip-top shape can easily sell for quite a small fortune.
On the other hand, not all Mustangs return to the road in mint condition. And the 1966 example that eBay seller 38fordtudor has recently listed online is just living proof in this regard.
As a two-owner Mustang, the pony continues to be extremely original, and the only thing that’s been changed is the passenger door. As it turns out, the original owner was so angry the car’s battery died that he hit the passenger door in a way that eventually made it easier to replace it completely than to repair the damage.
Other than that, the Mustang is in impressive shape, even after no more, no less than 40 years on the side of the road. That’s right, the pony spent four decades in storage, so it turned from a daily driver to a survivor now waiting for full restoration.
The seller explains this highly anticipated restoration was started by their dad, but the process was never finished. It still requires work on every single front, including in terms of metal, as the rust has obviously taken its toll already.
Under the hood, you’ll find the base V8 for the model year 1966. The 2-barrel 289 (4.7-liter) develops 200 horsepower, and of course, it’s still original. In 1966, the Mustang was also offered with a 4-barrel configuration producing 225 horsepower, but the top choice this year was the HiPo version rated at 270 horsepower.
Getting this Mustang back in tip-top shape isn’t going to be easy, but at first glance, the project seems to tick just the right boxes. The bidding starts at $3,500, but a reserve is also in place, so it’ll be interesting to see just how much the pony costs.
On the other hand, not all Mustangs return to the road in mint condition. And the 1966 example that eBay seller 38fordtudor has recently listed online is just living proof in this regard.
As a two-owner Mustang, the pony continues to be extremely original, and the only thing that’s been changed is the passenger door. As it turns out, the original owner was so angry the car’s battery died that he hit the passenger door in a way that eventually made it easier to replace it completely than to repair the damage.
Other than that, the Mustang is in impressive shape, even after no more, no less than 40 years on the side of the road. That’s right, the pony spent four decades in storage, so it turned from a daily driver to a survivor now waiting for full restoration.
The seller explains this highly anticipated restoration was started by their dad, but the process was never finished. It still requires work on every single front, including in terms of metal, as the rust has obviously taken its toll already.
Under the hood, you’ll find the base V8 for the model year 1966. The 2-barrel 289 (4.7-liter) develops 200 horsepower, and of course, it’s still original. In 1966, the Mustang was also offered with a 4-barrel configuration producing 225 horsepower, but the top choice this year was the HiPo version rated at 270 horsepower.
Getting this Mustang back in tip-top shape isn’t going to be easy, but at first glance, the project seems to tick just the right boxes. The bidding starts at $3,500, but a reserve is also in place, so it’ll be interesting to see just how much the pony costs.