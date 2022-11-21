1970 Ford Boss 302 Mustang Fastback To Hit the Auction Block in Stellar Condition

The Ford Motor Company realized after the 1970 model year that its flagship Mustang had just gone through its fourth consecutive year of declining sales.
it could have been a result of increased competition form the likes of the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge or it could have been from the design tinkering Ford began with its coupe and fastback dating back to 1967. In fact, many Mustang enthusiasts did not care for the evolution of the fastback body design from 1966, 1967, and 1968.
Whatever the reason, Ford did know that it had a bright spot in its Mustang line up in the form of the formidable Boss 302 Fastback variant. From its introduction the previous year Boss 302 Fastback sales increased from just 1,628 to over 7,000 in 1970. Ironically, the Boss 302 was devised by a former Chevrolet engineer.
One of those 1970 Boss 302 Fastback Mustang will roll up on the auction stage at the Mecum Auction in Kissimmee, Florida on Sunday January 8, 2023. This is not a vehicle that has been toyed with in any mechanical way as it is in its original form with the exception of the replacement BF Goodrich tires.
The Medium Lime Metallic paint with the distinctive black Boss stripe running over the hood just below the windshield down the fender in back of the front wheels and back to the rear bumper appears in showroom condition (Ford dubbed stripe the 'hockey stick' stripes). The black vinyl interior also shows to be in great shape.
The Boss 302 was a distinctive engine with its threaded freeze plugs and ability to turn 290 hp (294 ps / 216 kW)) and came mated to a close-ration manual 4-speed transmission and a 3.50 Traction-Lok rear axle. Power steering, power front disc brakes, front and rear spoilers, and chrome Magnum 500 wheels were all standard issue on the Boss 302.
Mileage was not stated on the docket, but this is one Mustang that deserves a spot in the garage of any Pony Car fanatic. For value context, according to Hagerty, a clean 1970 Boss 302 Mustang Fastback is worth up to $70,000 while one in top condition could go for as much as $135,000.
