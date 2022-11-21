Born as a Six-Cylinder, This 1965 Ford Mustang Is Now Ready to Impress

The first engine a 1965 Mustang buyer could go for was the all-new 200 (3.3-liter) six-cylinder with 120 horsepower. This engine was specifically introduced on this new model year to replace the original 170 (2.8-liter) offered on the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
Then, the V8 lineup no longer included the 260 (4.3-liter) small-block but instead came with 289 (4.7-liter) units exclusively, both with 2-barrel and 4-barrel carburetors. The top engine on the 1965 Ford Mustang was the HiPo configuration which developed over 270 horsepower.
The Mustang that eBay seller hbmustangs has recently listed online was born with a six-cylinder engine under the hood, and while most people are ready to walk away at this point, worth knowing is the lazy powerplant is no longer there.
This is because the pony was upgraded with a 302 (4.9-liter) for a boost of adrenaline behind the wheel, so the restoration process has already started.
But on the other hand, the project is far from completion, and living proof in this regard is the photo gallery shared by the owner.
The car requires a lot of metal work, as the rust has already invaded the body. The floor pans, however, have been replaced, but they still require some attention given the job wasn’t necessarily, well, professional. A full in-person inspection is more than recommended if you believe this Mustang is worth a second chance, especially because a clearer picture of what needs to be fixed is a must-have before committing to a purchase.
Other than that, this Mustang seems to tick just the right boxes for a restomod, but the selling price is the one that could pose as a roadblock in the car’s ambitions of returning to the road someday. The seller isn’t willing to let the car go for less than $12,000, and needless to say, this is unrealistic given the overall condition inside and outside.
