1963 Studebaker Avanti R2 Is a Supercharged Gem That Hides One Little Secret

Introduced in 1962, the Studebaker Avanti was supposed to save the company from going bankrupt. Sadly, the two-door coupe wasn't as popular as Studebaker had hoped and the automaker went under in 1967, but the Avanti soldiered on as one of the most important vehicles of the 1960s.
Not only because it looked unlike anything else available at the time, but also because it was the first American production car to feature disc brakes. On top of that, it became the world's fastest production car by reaching 170 mph (274 kph) and broke no fewer than 29 world speed records at the Bonneville Salt Flats.
Come 2022 and the Avanti is not as desirable as other 1960s classics, but it's quite rare at fewer than 6,000 examples built. The supercharged R2 version, on the other hand, is even harder to find because fewer than 1,900 left the factory with the Paxton blower. The black example you see here is one of those cars.
While not extremely scarce, this 1963 Avanti R2 is a rare gem for a couple of reasons. For starters, it's fitted with the desirable four-speed manual gearbox. Second, it's been restored sometime in the mid-1990s and it's in fabulous condition. That's a big deal since most Avanti R2s that survived aren't in good shape today.
However, this Avanti also hides one tiny secret. It's in the black paint, which isn't the R2's original hue. This Studebaker left the factory finished in gold but one previous owner had it repainted black. Is it a big deal? Well, it depends on who you ask. Diehard collectors will point out that the color swap diminishes the car's value. Enthusiasts looking for a driveable classic that looks part won't mind it that much.
As for me, while I'm a big fan of Studebaker's gold hue on 1960s models, I think that the black-on-gold combination on this restoration is downright awesome.
Originality issues aside, this Avanti R2 runs flawlessly and comes with a thick binder of paperwork, restoration invoices, and most of the car's factory papers (including the sales invoice). In short, it's a fully documented classic.
If it's something you want to park in your driveway, the R2 is being auctioned off from Hagerstown, Maryland, by eBay user "rsuss." The hammer is set to fall in a little more than three hours and the bidding is at $27,100. The reserve hasn't been met and the seller is likely expecting to get more than $30K for the Studebaker.
