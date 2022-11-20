This 1967 Ford Mustang Was Dead in a Backyard, Now It's Alive and Well After 28 Years

This first-generation Mustang from 1967 has been rotting away in a backyard for almost three decades, so Derek Bieri decided to step in and rescue it. The latest video uploaded by the MotorTrend YouTube Channel shows the car going from a complete wreck to back on the road.
Even though the car had only 23,957 miles (38,555 km) on the dash, the real number seemed to be around the 200,000-mile (321,868 km) mark. Under the hood, there was a 200ci, 3.3-liter 6-cylinder engine, which could put out 120 hp (122 ps) as a new unit. It was in rough shape and could no longer run without some serious work.
Additionally, the wheels weren’t turning, the driver-side door wouldn’t close, and the interior was a complete disaster, with holes in the floor and all.
After pulling the car out of the woods, it was time to get to work. Hot-wiring the car revealed the engine was half-working, with a promising sound to it. Some tweaking, new wiring, and a refurbished not-so-new carburetor later, the engine was running.
From then on, with a gentle sledgehammer tickle, some brakes, wheels, and tires from a ’66 Mustang, the wheel issues were addressed, so the next reasonable step was driving the car to Derek’s shop in Tennessee to work on the countless remaining issues.
Driving the car out of the woods was a real adventure, with a driver-side door that wasn’t closing and a radiator that kept overheating every two miles, but at least the view and the weather were nice. Plus, both the car and driver made it to the destination in one piece.
The Mustang then got a proper “bath” with a pressure washer, got the trunk cleaned up, and its disintegrating interior thrown out. With a lot of work in the engine bay, a new fuel tank and pump, and another carburetor – this time one in really good shape – the car was well on the way to getting back on the road.
But not before fixing the interior. Even though the flooring needed to be completely replaced, patching it up was good enough for now. With a new door that can actually close, new carpet and seats, and the hood painted up, this 1967 Mustang looks a whole lot better.
It is still a long way from perfect, but for the way it ended up, it seems it was well worth the effort. You can hit play below and check out how it turned out.
