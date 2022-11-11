This 1972 Mustang Parked for 36 Years Flexes the Performance Package Everybody Loves

The Mach 1 is without a doubt a very desirable version of the Mustang, but as many car aficionados know, finding one in tip-top shape is way too difficult.
Many of the affordable Mach 1s out there are actually rough projects in a more or less challenging conditions and with lots of missing parts.
This is why the 1972 model listed on eBay by seller ric.melic is gaining so much attention.
First and foremost, it’s pretty clear from the provided images that the car comes in a rough shape. This is because the vehicle was parked in long-term storage back in 1986, so it’s been sitting for no more, no less than 36 years.
The long tenure out of the road obviously produced quite a lot of problems, including the typical rust that has already invaded parts of the metal.
On the other hand, the restoration has already started, and the owner explains the car now comes with a new hood, new quarters, and two clean doors. Most parts are already available to complete the body, so in theory, the buyer already has what it takes to put the car back on its wheels.
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 comes with good news under the hood as well.
The original 351 (5.7-liter) that was fitted on this Mustang when it rolled off the assembly lines back in 1972 is still there. Its current condition, however, is unknown, so interested buyers should just go check out everything in person before committing to a purchase.
It goes without saying this Mach 1 is a very, very intriguing project, especially because it comes with many parts to put the body back together. However, the selling price seems to be the one that’s making most people walk away, as the seller hopes to get at least $6,500 for their Mustang as part of the eBay auction.
