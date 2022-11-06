This Mustang Mach 1 Is Absolute Perfection, All-Original, Untouched, One Owner

The Mach 1 continues to be a model that so many people are drooling over, but what we have here is beyond what you typically find on the market.
This 1973 Mustang Mach 1 appears to be an unbelievable find that sports just the perfect package, including not only the full documentation since new but also a condition that will certainly take many people by surprise.
Purchased as a graduation gift so many years ago, this Ford Mustang Mach 1 flexes the most desired mix in the automotive market. The car had just one owner since new, it’s completely original, it hasn’t been molested in any way, and it comes in a condition that will make even new-car buyers a little jealous.
There’s absolutely no rust on the body, and the metal comes in unbelievable shape, with eBay seller michael-c7 explaining that this is all the result of meticulous maintenance throughout all these years.
When it comes to the documentation that goes with the car, this Mach 1 has them all, including the original window sticker, original sales contract, original owners warranty card, original sales invoice, original installment contract, original Florida title, original odometer statement and all books and manuals.
In terms of engines, the vehicle is fitted with the original 351 (5.7-liter) V8, and obviously, it runs just like new. The engine has never been rebuilt.
And of course, you’ll get lots of extras, all of them fitted from the factory, including power steering, air conditioning, power front disc brakes, tinted glass, and a working AM radio.
Selling at no reserve, this survivor is very likely to find a new home when the auction comes to an end, even if the model year 1973 wasn’t necessarily the most successful in the history of the Mustang. The bidding is getting close to $20,000 as the auction is approaching its last hours online.
