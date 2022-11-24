Ford Recalls Half a Million Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs Because They Can Catch Fire

Ford has warned the owners of the 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5-liter engines to inspect their vehicles as soon as possible. According to Ford, a cracked fuel injector can cause fuel and fuel vapor to accumulate under the hood and ignite.
Ford Bronco Sport launched soon after the bigger Bronco off-roader rose to fame, but those who ordered it soon discovered that the appealing compact SUV was riddled with problems. A flurry of recalls followed to correct the many problems caused by lax quality control at the Mexico plant. After a while, things appeared to settle, and the Bronco Sport became the exciting SUV that was promised.
Nevertheless, new worrisome news came from Ford on Thursday after it found that some units might be fitted with a faulty fuel injector. According to Ford, around 520,000 units of 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5-liter engines are at risk of fire. That’s because the cracked fuel injectors can leak fuel, which accumulates in liquid or vapor form under the hood. When they get into contact with the hot surfaces around the engine, they can ignite, causing an under-hood fire.
Owners of the specified models and vintages should have their SUVs checked at the dealership as soon as possible. Nevertheless, Ford has not issued a stop-driving warning, which indicates an engine fire’s likelihood is low. Ford does not have a repair solution for now, but has established a procedure to mitigate the risks, even when no cracked fuel injector is discovered following the engine check.
The procedure includes updating the engine control software to provide a dashboard message when it detects a cracked fuel injector. If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power is also automatically reduced. Ford will also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head away from the hot surfaces.
According to a statement from Jim Azzouz, Executive Director, Global CX Products & Customer Relations at Ford, the carmaker will offer complimentary pickup and delivery for the affected vehicles. Alternatively, a loaner could also be arranged to ensure the repairs are completed with minimal disruption for the vehicle owners.
Nevertheless, new worrisome news came from Ford on Thursday after it found that some units might be fitted with a faulty fuel injector. According to Ford, around 520,000 units of 2020-2023 model year Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5-liter engines are at risk of fire. That’s because the cracked fuel injectors can leak fuel, which accumulates in liquid or vapor form under the hood. When they get into contact with the hot surfaces around the engine, they can ignite, causing an under-hood fire.
Owners of the specified models and vintages should have their SUVs checked at the dealership as soon as possible. Nevertheless, Ford has not issued a stop-driving warning, which indicates an engine fire’s likelihood is low. Ford does not have a repair solution for now, but has established a procedure to mitigate the risks, even when no cracked fuel injector is discovered following the engine check.
The procedure includes updating the engine control software to provide a dashboard message when it detects a cracked fuel injector. If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power is also automatically reduced. Ford will also install a tube to drain fuel from the cylinder head away from the hot surfaces.
According to a statement from Jim Azzouz, Executive Director, Global CX Products & Customer Relations at Ford, the carmaker will offer complimentary pickup and delivery for the affected vehicles. Alternatively, a loaner could also be arranged to ensure the repairs are completed with minimal disruption for the vehicle owners.