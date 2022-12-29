Mysterious JDM Compact Sports Car Has Bonkers CGI Ferrari V8 and Pushrod Ideas

Usually, when you say 240 to a JDM automotive fan, they will immediately think of two possible continuations. The vast majority will happily shout out ‘Datsun 240Z’ while the diehard minority could dare to guess ‘Nissan 240SX.’
The first one was also called the Nissan S30 series – aka Nissan Fairlady Z in Japan and Datsun 240Z (then 260Z and 280Z) internationally. It is the original interpretation of the ‘Z’ grand touring sports car, produced by the Japanese automaker between 1969 and 1978. It is also the stuff of legends, and probably no self-respecting JDM aficionado would forgive himself if they do not properly recognize an example of the series.
But when the car in question is heavily modified – and one specially customized across the imaginative realm of virtual automotive artists, things turn a little more mysterious. However, given the description hints and the general pop-up headlight plus rounded taillight and fastback looks of this digital build project, I am pretty sure (but do interrupt me in the comments section below if you think otherwise) about what we are dealing here with. That would be a first-generation S13 Nissan 240SX fastback coupe of the refreshed North American variety.
Alas, that early 1990s JDM sports car lifestyle is somewhere in the past, now. Instead, the CGI future holds many thoroughly slammed and utterly widebody wonders – and those are just the appetizers, frankly. The mysterious car project may or may not have been an unsuspecting Nissan 240SX fastback coupe, but that is of little consequence because it has since turned into a veritable monster.
This is the CGI work of Kit-Core, the virtual artist better known as _kit_core on social media, who loves to dabble with long-retired, semi-iconic nameplates. And this recent creation is one clad in lots of exposed carbon fiber, to begin with.
It also has some odd pink details – on the exterior mirror housings or the tubular steel frame holding together the fresh engine swap. Those sure contradict the ritzy gold touches seen on parts like the all-new front pushrod suspension or the Aerodisc rims – but then again, this is one crazy project that does not even have a name, or even care for one.
In the end, this could also be less about the incredible rear wing that would make any Lamborghini flush-green with envy and more about the daring Ferrari mill sitting exposed and well above the engine bay. Wait, what? No, seriously, I did say Ferrari after looking very closely at the V8 mill! What can I add, it seems like the end of 2022 is a time of great inspiration for automotive pixel masters.
But this could also be just another day at the ‘CGI office’ for this digital content creator. After all, he is quite used to such bonkers creations given his previous works…
