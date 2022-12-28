2024 Ford Ranger Raptor Digitally Hits North America With Fresh F-150 Styling

The Blue Oval company has used the Ranger nameplate on various pickup truck model lines from 1982 onward. But now it also mixes the truck with the feisty Raptor moniker.
In continuous production since 1982 on distinct model lines, the Ford Ranger has become a worldwide staple of both compact and mid-size pickup trucks. The international version was based on Mazda’s pickup truck between 1998 and 2011 before reversing the trend for the first T6 generation. The second T6 iteration, meanwhile, has switched partners, this time being twinned with Volkswagen’s fresh Amarok.
In North America, the Ranger was the company’s compact offering up until 2012 when Ford also decided to abandon the segment. The nameplate was then reintroduced for the 2019 model year as a mid-size offering below the top-selling F-Series and as the company’s response to the Toyota Tacoma hegemony. As for the compact sector, that one is now ruled by the electrified Ford Maverick, of course.
Back to the latest Ford Ranger, the international sales have recently kicked off with the feisty Ranger Raptor in Europe. Over in the land Down Under, though, the series has already reached the 2023.5 model year, with upgrades across the range and higher MSRPs, of course. Meanwhile, in the United States, we are still waiting for further details and specifications regarding the upcoming generational switch.
We are in for the long haul, though, as the Blue Oval automaker has already announced the pricing details for the 2023 Ranger, which kicks off at $27,400 and continues to be based on the current iteration. And that got a lot of people thinking that maybe they should take matters into their hands. Or, rather, at the tip of the CGI brush, as is the case here with Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube.
As always, the pixel master has taken up the unofficial task of revealing the next iteration of the unreleased 2024 Ford Ranger – in CGI and with the Raptor twist on top of everything. Right off the digital bat it is adamantly clear the digital creator based this presumed North American version on the international 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor. And the inspiration is equally obvious, of course.
So, while the international 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor comes with a styling that makes it unique compared to other Blue oval pickup trucks, this informal redesign gets the U.S. variant as close as possible to the third-generation F-150 Raptor. The latter was introduced almost two years ago, during the final days of 2021’s winter, and with the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine as its predecessor.
Oh, and one word of caution. Do take all these digital styling ideas with a traditional dose of salt – at least until we hear official word from the Blue Oval company. Also, do not count on the mid-size Ranger Raptor to adopt the 5.2-liter Predator supercharged V8 engine from the Raptor R or even the 3.5L EcoBoost V6. Instead, the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 as seen under the hood of the 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor SUV is a much safer bet. So, that means no less than 400 feisty ponies, a 10-speed Ford 10R60 automatic transmission, plus great rock-crawling and dune-bashing capabilities, All without losing much of the towing and payload capacity, that is.
