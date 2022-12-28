Satin Black and Neon Green Ford F-450 Looks Chimeral, Will Turn Real Very Soon

It is not something trifle to hold the record for the best-selling pickup truck line in the United States (since 1977). It is even better to be the highest-selling vehicle series overall since 1981.
And while much of the heavy lifting of sales has always been done by the light-duty versions, a big part of the workhorse's success is also owed to the heavy-duty haulers. And, as part of the recognition process, Ford has even given the models slotted above the consumer-oriented F-150 a proper moniker – aka Ford Super Duty, and dedicated variants.
These have quickly turned into a staple of the modern Americana way of life, and nobody will be too surprised to see the Super Duty pickups do various stuff, from construction work to gooseneck trailering, and from overlanding (camper) adventures to lifted mall crawler tailgate parties. Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a fresh example of how it’s possible to mix both. So, from across the imaginative cloudland of the automotive digital creator behind “Innov8 Design Lab” (aka innov8designlab on social media) comes something that can only be labeled as outrageous. But there is a big catch – this is not merely wishful thinking, and instead it is the virtual preview of the humongous things to come, and soon.
What we have here is a Ford F-450 Super Duty, the largest pickup truck on sale from the Blue Oval company, which has been dropped off for a ‘little’ bit of customization work at the Any Level Lift aftermarket shop, a venue specialized in 2008+ Ford Super Duty trucks. This is a company F-450, by the way, and might soon turn into the banner vehicle for Rolling Forged Inc, an “up and coming wheel and tire specialist and build coordinator” outlet.
Right now, the Super Duty is already “apart and under the knife,” with the potential objective of joining the 2023 SEMA Show roster, if we are to believe the hints left in the hashtags. What, any customization or personalization specialist will tell anyone that you can never prepare for SEMA too soon, so even a wintery build is always in order for the Las Vegas assembly!
Besides, this Super Duty is going to involve a whole lot of work to end up looking just like in the preview from the pixel master’s CGI lab. So, the result should include an ultra-lifted F-450 with neon-green parts to signal the underbody changes, a contrasting Satin Black shade for the body, plus a whole bunch of additional aftermarket bits and pieces, from KG1’s forged wheels to new Fusion bumpers or bespoke DB Customz Fab laser-cut grille, among others.
