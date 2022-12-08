VW Amarok-Based Electric SUV Under Consideration, But It's a Long Shot

As you’re well aware, Volkswagen is reviving the Scout as a standalone brand focused on the U.S. market. In the first instance, this division will produce an all-electric utility vehicle and an all-electric pickup truck. Outside of the United States, the German automaker intends to entice new customers to its main brand with an electric version of the Amarok.
Lars Krause, the board member responsible for marketing, said that Volkswagen is exploring an electric version. Rather than an Amarok spinoff or a next-gen model, this gentleman explained that he's referring to the current Amarok's lifecycle.
Ian Foston, the chief engineer of the Ranger’s T6.2 platform, made it clear that full electrification is possible. As opposed to Volkswagen, the Ford Motor Company isn’t as fond of an electric Ranger because the majority of sales over the next decade are projected to be gasoline and diesel.
The Wolfsburg-based automaker is also considering an electric utility vehicle based on the Amarok, which makes a lot of sense given that Ford’s Ranger is joined at the hip to the Everest mid-size utility vehicle. The Amarok-based SUV is considered a must in order to justify the money that Volkswagen is prepared to pour into the development of the zero-emission pickup truck.
“Why? Because you will not be able to fulfill the volume requirement to utilize the investment only with one vehicle type,” said Petr Sulc, a senior member of the global product management team, as per WhichCar.com.au.
Nothing is for certain, though. Electric vehicle research and development takes a lot of money, a ridiculously large amount of money that legacy automakers like Volkswagen and Ford never had to spend in the past. On the other hand, two large automakers pooling their money for a common goal is the way to go.
The only potential issue with this strategy is infighting caused by technically similar products. The 2023 Ranger and 2023 Amarok, for example, differ in three areas: the badge, styling, and the Raptor off-road specification that Volkswagen isn’t going to get.
As long as Volkswagen and Ford won’t step on each other’s toes, the Amarok EV and Ranger EV are certain to happen. As for the Amarok-based EV and Everest EV, only time will tell if the Dearborn-based automaker headed by Jim Farley will say yes to this enticing project.
