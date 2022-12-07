2023 Ford Ranger and VW Amarok Receive Top Safety Ratings From the Euro NCAP

More on this:

1 Ford Recalls 18,808 Super Duty Trucks Over Driveshaft Issue

2 Abandoned 1960s Dodge Farm Truck Gets First Wash in Decades, Roars Back to Life

3 GM Recalls 5 Units of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Due to Production Oversight

4 Unofficial 2023 Chevrolet Montana RS Is a Modern El Camino Out for Maverick Blood

5 Here’s How the Chevy Montana Stacks Up Against the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz