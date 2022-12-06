GM Recalls 5 Units of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Due to Production Oversight

During a General Motors internal audit, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit identified a potential issue with certain 2022 model year Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickups. More specifically, a grand total of five vehicles have been shipped from the assembly plant to authorized dealers before completing post-manufacturing dynamic validation testing.
The issue was elevated to the Speak Up For Safety Program, forcing the Detroit-based automaker to open a formal investigation on October 21st. The investigator determined that none of the suspect vehicles were sold to customers in this condition. Dealers returned these pickups to the plant, where General Motors completed the missed verification step during which the sensing diagnostic module was set from manufacturing mode to the correct operating mode for the airbags to perform as intended.
The vehicles were fixed at the beginning of November 2022, yet the Safety Field Action Decision Authority within GM still had to issue a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Given these circumstances, no dealer or owner notifications are planned.
The suspect pickups now conform with federal motor vehicle safety standard 208 for occupant crash protection. Said vehicles were produced between July 29th and August 2nd as per the document attached below. Further details, including trim level or powertrain, are not specified.
Currently listed as a 2023 model by the configurator, the Silverado 1500 carries a sticker price of $35,600 before taxes and options. The maximum payload and trailering capacities are 2,260 and 13,300 pounds, which convert to 1,025 and 6,033 kilograms if you prefer the metric system.
Prospective customers are presented with three cab options (regular, double, crew) and three bed lengths (short, standard, long), as well as a selection of turbocharged and naturally-aspirated powerplants. Base trucks come with a 2.7 connected to an eight-speed transmission, whereas the range-topping combo is a 6.2 small block with a ten-speed automatic.
The vehicles were fixed at the beginning of November 2022, yet the Safety Field Action Decision Authority within GM still had to issue a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Given these circumstances, no dealer or owner notifications are planned.
The suspect pickups now conform with federal motor vehicle safety standard 208 for occupant crash protection. Said vehicles were produced between July 29th and August 2nd as per the document attached below. Further details, including trim level or powertrain, are not specified.
Currently listed as a 2023 model by the configurator, the Silverado 1500 carries a sticker price of $35,600 before taxes and options. The maximum payload and trailering capacities are 2,260 and 13,300 pounds, which convert to 1,025 and 6,033 kilograms if you prefer the metric system.
Prospective customers are presented with three cab options (regular, double, crew) and three bed lengths (short, standard, long), as well as a selection of turbocharged and naturally-aspirated powerplants. Base trucks come with a 2.7 connected to an eight-speed transmission, whereas the range-topping combo is a 6.2 small block with a ten-speed automatic.