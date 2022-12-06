1955 Chevrolet 210 Scortch Was Born After 8 Years of Work, Shows Just 15 Miles

At the end of January, auction house Barrett-Jackson will be hosting in Scottsdale, Arizona, its usual start-of-year event. For what it’s worth, the 2023 get-together shapes up to be heaven-sent for Chevrolet 210 lovers.
We’ve already seen a number of these incredible machines, confirmed to be going under the hammer there, but the list seems to be growing ever larger. Today, with this Butterscotch Pearl example.
Nicknamed Scortch (typo not ours, unclear if it's intentional) on account of its color scheme, the car is the result of eight years of “frame-off, full nut-and-bolt, rotisserie” hard work. And it’s going under the hammer with just 15 miles (24 km) on the clock.
Meant to be a show car, hence not necessarily driven all day long, the 210 is powered by a 350ci engine of undisclosed power, tied to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The car spins 18-inch Torq Thrust II wheels in the same color as the car’s body for maximum effect.
Chrome, polished stainless steel and various emblems adorn the vehicle’s body, under which the original frame hides, only upgraded by means of a heavy-duty sway bar, rear shock relocation kit, and 4-wheel power disc brakes.
Inside, the 210 was treated to the same amount of care, and that’s visible in things like the dashboard, painted to match the exterior and rocking Classic Instruments gauges, the leather seats, and the 15-inch steering wheel, designed in the original style of the decades-old Chevy.
The 1955 Chevrolet 210 Scortch is described by its seller as winner of multiple awards. Among them, the Best Custom and the Mid-America Gold Cup at the 2021 World of Wheels in Omaha, where it was also signed by Dave Kindig.
Like pretty much all other cars selling in Scottsdale in January, this one too is going with no reserve. Sadly, no mention is made as to how much the owner hopes to get for it.
Nicknamed Scortch (typo not ours, unclear if it's intentional) on account of its color scheme, the car is the result of eight years of “frame-off, full nut-and-bolt, rotisserie” hard work. And it’s going under the hammer with just 15 miles (24 km) on the clock.
Meant to be a show car, hence not necessarily driven all day long, the 210 is powered by a 350ci engine of undisclosed power, tied to a 4-speed automatic transmission. The car spins 18-inch Torq Thrust II wheels in the same color as the car’s body for maximum effect.
Chrome, polished stainless steel and various emblems adorn the vehicle’s body, under which the original frame hides, only upgraded by means of a heavy-duty sway bar, rear shock relocation kit, and 4-wheel power disc brakes.
Inside, the 210 was treated to the same amount of care, and that’s visible in things like the dashboard, painted to match the exterior and rocking Classic Instruments gauges, the leather seats, and the 15-inch steering wheel, designed in the original style of the decades-old Chevy.
The 1955 Chevrolet 210 Scortch is described by its seller as winner of multiple awards. Among them, the Best Custom and the Mid-America Gold Cup at the 2021 World of Wheels in Omaha, where it was also signed by Dave Kindig.
Like pretty much all other cars selling in Scottsdale in January, this one too is going with no reserve. Sadly, no mention is made as to how much the owner hopes to get for it.