2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 MSRP Starts at $33,195

Scheduled to enter production sometime in early 2022, most likely in February, the revamped Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has been priced from $33,195 including the $1,695 destination charge. This MSRP applies to the WT grade, which features the same interior as the pre-facelift truck.
The Work Truck’s lesser interior design is mirrored by the Custom and Custom Trail Boss that start at $40,195 and $47,895 including freight.
Next up in the half-ton lineup, the LT and RST kick off at $44,295 and $48,595 while the LT Trail Boss has been priced at $53,695. The most expensive configuration of the lot is the ZR2 trim according to GM Authority, which understands that it carries a suggested retail price of $66,795. In other words, the off-road grade is $955 more than the Ford F-150 Raptor.
The well-equipped LTZ carries a sticker price of $53,495 while the High Country is the most luxurious ‘Rado at $58,495 before options. Not to be confused with the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD we’ve covered in a previous article, the mid-cycle refresh will be available to configure in January 2022. The regular and crew cabs are said to enter production on February 7th while the double cab is expected to follow suit on March 6th.
In addition to the ZR2, the 2022 model also marks the return of the regular cab with a standard box. We also have to mention that General Motors discontinued the 4.3-liter LV3 V6 and six-speed automatic transmission for the 2.7-liter L3B four-cylinder turbo and an eight-speed box. Codenamed L84, the 5.3-liter V8 will be offered with the eight-speed tranny as well.
At the very top of the spectrum, the 6.2-liter L87 soldiers on with 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm). Output for the 3.0-liter LM2 Duramax straight-six turbo diesel remains unchanged at 277 ponies and 460 pound-feet at 1,500 rpm. The 6.2L and 3.0L are the best engine choices for towing thanks to a maximum rating of 13,300 pounds (6,033 kilograms).
