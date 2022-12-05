The Legend Is Back: 1958 Chevrolet Impala Needs a Ton of Work, Looks Tempting

A 1958 Chevrolet Impala is the dream of many collectors out there, but of course, the car must come in mint condition and with everything still original.
Needless to say, finding a first-year Impala in such good shape isn’t necessarily easy, so plan B would pretty much come down to getting a project and bringing it back to its original glory with a proper restoration job.
The 1958 Impala that eBay seller revolucion-mexicana13 has recently posted online seems to check just the right boxes to qualify as a solid candidate for this project.
It does come without an engine and a transmission, but on the other hand, finding a correct unit shouldn’t be too hard. Or, if you want to create a unique 1958 Impala, you can always go for a restomod and install whatever engine you like under the hood.
The condition of this project isn’t the best, that’s for sure. Most likely, the Impala has been sitting for a very long time, and this is how it ended up struggling with all the rust that you can see in the pics.
Unfortunately, the floors seem already wrecked, and while the seller says that some heavy patches would help on this front, I seriously doubt it. New floors will almost certainly be required, especially if you want a professional restoration and not just a quick job to get the car back on its wheels.
Most of the parts have already been removed, but on the other hand, they are around and can be seen in the pictures. It’s not known how many components are missing, but for such information, you should just reach out to the seller.
One of the best things about this Impala is the selling price. The car was listed on eBay without a reserve, so it will certainly have a new owner at the end of the auction. The top bid is just a little over $200, but with 6 days left until the listing expires, expect the price to go up significantly.
