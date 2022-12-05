Blueface Jokes He’s “Innocent” as He Shows Off His Green Chevrolet Corvette

There’s nothing rapper Blueface likes more than showing off his wealth online. And, amid his legal troubles, he does just that in one of his most recent posts, as he poses next to his green Chevrolet Corvette C8.
Last month, rapper Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Jamall Porter, was arrested on an attempted murder charge. He was shortly released on a $50,000 bail. But he's now claiming that he's "innocent" while posing with one of his sports cars and showing off his diamond jewelry.
The vehicle in question is his green Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, which was parked behind him with the passenger-side butterfly-style door open, showing a glimpse of its black interior.
The C8 Corvette Stingray was introduced in 2019. It is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which delivers 490 horsepower (497 ps) at 6,450 rpm and a maximum torque of 465 lb-ft (630 Nm) at 5,150 to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The mid-engine sports car can sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed of 194 mph (312 kph). And all of these come with a starting price of $84,845, before options and taxes.
The rapper has had his green Chevrolet Corvette C8 for a while and seems to have worked with Blaque Diamond Wheels for a unique look with aftermarket wheels. He went for a 20" / 22" BD-F25 setup in Gloss Black, according to the wheelmaker.
And, similar to his other legal problems, his Corvette C8 doesn't come without controversy. Because over two years ago, Blueface shared a video of himself testing the sports car’s top speed as he drove at 157 miles per hour (252 kph), holding the steering wheel with one hand and filming with the other. Luckily, it seems like he's over these antics now, and his latest post just shows him posing with it.
