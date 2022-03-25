Rapper Blueface Shows His New Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, Sips Water From Champagne Flutes

Rapper Blueface has introduced his brand-new ride on social media: a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. And he got very fancy on board the luxury sedan, as he poured water from a plastic bottle into the champagne flutes available.
Mercedes-Maybach is one of the top choices recently for all celebrities, especially rappers, be it the S-Class, or the GLS 600. Besides the fact that it provides the top of the luxury the German brand can offer, the Maybach is also all about status.
Now rapper Blueface, on his real name Johnathan Jamall Porter, is the latest celeb to add the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to his garage, and he couldn’t have passed on the opportunity to show it off on social media.
The rapper shared a short video on his Instagram Stories, in which he shows the cabin. There are white leather seats and contrasting black trim on the dashboard and center console. The LED ambient lighting was also turned on, highlighting the contours in blue.
But we all see him be all fancy, hopping in the backseat and pouring water from a plastic bottle into the silver-plated champagne flutes that come with the luxury sedan. Later on, he even enjoys a meal shirtless in his new ride. He switches on the ambient lighting at night as well, turning the cabin all blue. The rapper also gave us a look at the exterior of his brand-new Maybach, which comes in a two-tone paint scheme with black and white.
Based on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the Maybach S-Class comes with two engine options, the S 680 and the S 580. However, the former is not currently available in the U.S, which means the rapper must’ve gone for an S 580 version.
This one is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine which delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) at 2,000-4,500 rpm. The S 580 also has a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque.
Thanks to these figures, the luxury sedan is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 4.8 seconds and hit a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
The rapper already owns another vehicle from the three-pointed star brand, a Mercedes G-Wagen. So he should get used to the new one in no time.
